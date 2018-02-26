© Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters

"Unfortunately the thieves reached the tombs before us,"

Ancient tombs filled with coffins, mummies, and artifacts have been discovered in Egypt. Archaeologists say this is just the beginning of the discovery, as the site is expected to take five years to excavate.The large necropolis (or cemetery) was uncovered south of Cairo, near the Tuna al-Gabal archaeological site that's home to a range of tombs. It's"It's only the beginning of new discovery," Egyptian Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani said on Saturday. "I think we will need at least five years to work on the necropolis."Archaeologists began excavating the area last year."It is a new human cemetery. We found[stone coffins]," El-Enany said. "We found manycoffins and at least forty stone coffins made out of limestone," Dr. Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said. "And I believe that this is going to be a very promising area."The sarcophagi areAnother newly discovered tomb contained statues of ancient priests, several coffins and other artifacts."It's only the beginning," said Enany. "We are very soon going to add a new archaeological attraction to Middle Egypt." Egypt hopes the latest discovery will boost the tourism sector, which, although improving, has never recovered to levels seen before the Arab Spring in 2011.However, the archaeologists aren't the first to discover the tombs.antiquities inspector Mohamed Ragab said. "We have only found rubble,