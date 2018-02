© FILE PHOTO Henry Romero / Reuters

the injuries differed according to sex.

Men tended to have truma on the top or front of their head, while women were injured at the back of their heads.

Archaeologists digging at the bottom of a former lake in Sweden have discovered an ancient burial site containing 8,000-year-old human skulls mounted on wooden stakes.The gruesome find at the Kanaljorden site in the town of Motala in the central Sweden has left researchers baffled as, according to a study published in the journal Antiquity, it the challenges modern "understanding of the handling of the dead during the European Mesolithicera."The skulls showedthat was "probably the result of interpersonal violence," the study read. However,Some 11 adults, only one of which had a jawbone, were found at the ancient burial site. WhileAlso unearthed was the entire skeleton of an infant who was likely stillborn or died shortly after birth, the researchers said.Remains ofOne of the stakes had broken. The other was at about 1.5ft (47cm) in length. Astonishingly,The violent death and treatment of the deceased has left researchers at a loss for explanations.One theory is that the bodies were possibly discarded as some sort of ritual.co-lead researcher Fredrik Hallgren, an archaeologist at the Cultural Heritage Foundation in Västerås, Sweden, told Live Science. "But probably people who, after they died, had been selected to be included in this ritual because of who they were, because of things they experienced in life."