In Britain the puzzle remains of what happened to the pre-Beaker population:

people who had no metal tools but were capable of stupendous communal projects such as the construction of Stonehenge and the giant artificial hill of Silbury.

The largest ever study on ancient DNA has shown that Britain was changed forever by the arrival of the Beaker folk, a wave of migrants about 4,500 years agoThe very existence of the Beaker folk -- and Beaker culture has been questioned in the past. The actual beakers, striking clay drinking vessels with an elegant flared lip, were clearly among the most treasured possessions of the people who were buried with them, and have been excavated from graves across Europe for centuries. However, archaeologists could not agree whether they represented a fashion spread by trade and imitation, or a culture diffused by migration.Now a massive international project, involving hundreds of scientists and archaeologists and almost all the major laboratories in the field, has provided some of the answers., researchers have uncovered new information about, almost totally displacing the earlier population in many places - including Britain.Geneticist Ian Barnes, from the Natural History Museum in London, said: "by a group from the continent. Following the Beaker spread, there was a population in Britain that."Ian Armit, an archaeologist from the University of Bradford, and a senior author of the study now published in Nature, said: "The pot versus people argument has been one of the most important and long-running questions in archaeology., where we have not been able to match DNA closely to the Beaker burials in all cases, but in Britain the effects were dramatic.. In the centuries after the Beaker burials the DNA shows that the earlier Britons did not just come slipping back out of the woods.", with many samples taken from skeletons which have been in museums since the 19th century. The individuals studied included an enigmatic double burial from Trumpington in Cambridge - a teenage boy and girl, each with a beaker. There was no obvious cause of death, but the study proved they were cousins.Another was the famous Amesbury Archer, described by Armit as "the poster boy for the Beaker people",and rediscovered on the site of a new housing estate in 2002. His grave is the richest ever found in Britain from the period. He was buried with no fewer than five beakers, gold hair ornaments, an archery wrist guard - another object found in many Beaker burials - and a dagger., but that technique can only give evidence for the individual's own life, not their ancestry. The scientists' success in extracting ancient DNA has now pushed the evidence for ancestry generations further back. It turns out the Amesbury Archer, as with the teenagers, was a Beaker man from central Europe.Many questions remain, including where the Beaker culture originated.Geneticist David Reich, of the Harvard Medical School, said: "This is the first clear example from ancient DNA that pots do not always go hand-in-hand with people.""It's not necessarily a story of violent conquest," Armit said. "to which they had no resistance. But we certainly now have the evidence that they were replaced - and they never came back."