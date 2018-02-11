New analysis of a tomb painting has revealed an image of two men carrying a pig.

Thanks to modern imaging equipment, archaeologists now have a wide range of new tools to help them uncover the secrets of the past. New undiscovered empty areas have been uncovered in the Pyramids of Giza thanks to devices which can 'see' the cosmic rays bouncing off of the insides of the pyramids, while unmanned aerial vehicles have led to the discovery of dozens of new unexplored and unknown ancient structures. Just this week, new research into image enhancement software has led to a breakthrough in ancient Egyptology. Researchers using a radical new imaging software called DStretch have discovered depictions of both bats and pigs in art found at an ancient Egyptian cemetery, some of the only known examples of these animals in all of ancient Egyptian archaeology.

One of the researchers behind the discovery, Linda Evans from Macquarie University in Sydney says these paintings from an ancient cemetery known as Beni Hassan are some of the first known depictions of pigs and bats in all known Egyptian artifacts:

