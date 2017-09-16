Throughout Egypt's past there have been numerous examples of much taller giants reported, excavated, depicted in art, and mummified examples that have been hidden from the public. We have uncovered accounts ranging from between seven feet (2.13 meters) and sixteen feet (4.88 meters) tall. Painstaking research of archaeological records, archaic texts, newspapers, and analysis of depictions of hieroglyphs and Egyptian art has started to shed some light on this phenomenon.
The whole area of the Middle East has strong legends of giant humans, along with references in the Bible - which include Moses fleeing from Egypt and being attacked by the mighty Canaanites in current day Israel and Lebanon. Newspaper accounts confirm the reality of these tribes, and skeletons and bones of enormous proportions have been unearthed in this area of the Bible Lands, and also in other parts of Africa and the Middle East.
The unfolding discoveries of 'giant skeletons' reported in America and other parts of the world has revealed a lost legacy of a race of colossi, who are now slowly starting to be included in the historical and archaeological record. Egypt is no exception, and my co-author Jim Vieira and I have been collecting accounts for the last few years that for the first time are revealed in this article.
Did Giants Build the Great Pyramid?
The ruling elite of prehistoric Khemit were always seen as super-humans, some with elongated skulls, others said to be semi-spiritual beings, and some described as giants. An archaic legend recounts that the Giza Pyramids may have been built by a race of giants. It was shared in a lecture by occultist and Freemason Manly P. Hall (probably recorded in the 1980s) and giantologist Kristan T. Harris put it out on a Youtube video. It was originally part of a lecture titled Atlantis and the Gods of Antiquity .
"We are told that in the year 820 AD ...way back in the days of the glory of Baghdad, the great sultan, the follower and descendant of the great El-Rashid of Arabian Nights, the Sultan El-Rashid Al-Ma'mun, decided to open the Great Pyramid. He had been told that it had been built by giants, who were called the Sheddai, superhuman beings, and that within that pyramid and those pyramids, they had stored a great treasure beyond the knowledge of man ."Read the rest here.
