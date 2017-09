© Hugh Newman



Did Giants Build the Great Pyramid?

"We are told that in the year 820 AD ...way back in the days of the glory of Baghdad, the great sultan, the follower and descendant of the great El-Rashid of Arabian Nights, the Sultan El-Rashid Al-Ma'mun, decided to open the Great Pyramid. He had been told that it had been built by giants, who were called the Sheddai, superhuman beings, and that within that pyramid and those pyramids, they had stored a great treasure beyond the knowledge of man ."

A recent article titled Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh May Be the 1st Known 'Giant,' published in Live Science on August 4th, revealed that 3rd Dynasty Pharaoh Sa-Nakht, excavated from Wadi Maghareh (located in the Sinai Peninsula region), was a so-called "Giant" - the first known giant ruler of ancient Egypt. He was 5 inches taller than the robust Ramses II, and 8 inches taller than average man for that time. Although he was only 6ft 1.5in tall, this caused a media sensation, but please note that I am the same height as this 'giant'!Throughout Egypt's past there have beenWe have uncovered accounts ranging from between seven feet (2.13 meters) and sixteen feet (4.88 meters) tall. Painstaking research of archaeological records, archaic texts, newspapers, and analysis of depictions of hieroglyphs and Egyptian art has started to shed some light on this phenomenon.The, along with references in the Bible - which include Moses fleeing from Egypt and being attacked by the mighty Canaanites in current day Israel and Lebanon. Newspaper accounts confirm the reality of these tribes, and skeletons and bones of enormous proportions have been unearthed in this area of the Bible Lands, and also in other parts of Africa and the Middle East.The unfolding discoveries of 'giant skeletons' reported in America and other parts of the world hasEgypt is no exception, and my co-author Jim Vieira and I have been collecting accounts for the last few years that for the first time are revealed in this article.The ruling elite of prehistoric Khemit were always seen as super-humans,, others said to be semi-spiritual beings, and some described as giants. An archaic legend recounts that the Giza Pyramids may have been built by a race of giants. It was shared in a lecture by occultist and Freemason Manly P. Hall (probably recorded in the 1980s) and giantologist Kristan T. Harris put it out on a Youtube video. It was originally part of a lecture titled Atlantis and the Gods of Antiquity .Read the rest here