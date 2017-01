Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!





Hidden in local archives and dusty Smithsonian reports are accounts that are all but forgotten to North American historians and scientists: accounts of giant (7 to 9 feet tall) skeletons discovered all across the country, many buried under earthen mounds. Some photographs still exist, but curiously, the skeletons do not.On today's episode of the Truth Perspective we interview Jim Viera and Hugh Newman, authors of Giants on Record: America's Hidden History, Secrets in the Mounds and the Smithsonian Files . We discuss their research: the archaeological finds, the implications for our views on human history, and the nature of the apparent cover-up.You can find Jim and Hugh's Facebook page here , and Hugh's website here 01:27:55