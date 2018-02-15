immigrant family germany
© rkl_foto / shutterstock.com
A lot of migration data in Germany is kept silent, but sometimes stories do reach the surface.

Figures from northern Germany say 34 refugees brought 130 family members to Germany. That's almost four times the number of people who applied.

According to German law, those affected have to bear the costs for the entry themselves. But as soon as they are in Germany, the state (the taxpayer) will pay the costs.

In another region something similar happened. In a case from the district of Pinneberg, a Syrian man moved to Germany with his four children and his first wife.

Later he brought four more children and he now received permission to bring his second wife as well. He received permission for the family reunification because "children can't live without their mother in a foreign country".

Sources say this is already the second case of polygamy among Syrian refugees in the district of Pinneberg. In Syria, a man may marry up to four women.

While the war in Syria is coming to an end, there are still no concrete plans to return refugees. Meanwhile family reunification will continue and will be paid for by the German taxpayer.