© AFP 2017/ Christof Stache

German authorities are almost unable to deport refused asylum seekers from Germany, Bavarian Minister-President told the Focus media outlet on Friday.German authorities are almost unable to deport refused asylum seekers from Germany to their countries of origin due to a number of factors, including migrants' lack of necessary documents, Bavarian Minister-President and Chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer told the Focus media outlet in an interview issued on Friday."Basing on my nine-year experience as the minister-president, I would say that there is a big illusion in Germany in the issue of deporting [refused asylum seekers] ... It is almost impossible to send back migrants, who have already arrived in the country [Germany]," Seehofer said.He went on to list several reasons for why refused asylum seekers stay in Germany. For instance, many of them have no proper documents, meaning that their countries of origin will not accept them in the event of deportation. Another factor is that migrants file many lawsuits in attempts to challenge their refused asylum.In some cases refused asylum seekers get documents proving they are in poor health and therefore not able to be deported."Many others stroke roots here, they have a patron, who protects them so they stay in the country. That is a reality of the Federal Republic of Germany in 2017," Seehofer said.the Bavarian minister-president said.He added that Germany should introduce an annual cap of 200,000 migrants permitted to stay in the country.Since the beginning of 2017, over 116,000 migrants and refugees have come to Europe with a vast majority having arrived in Italy, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).