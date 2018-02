© Louis Nastro / Reuters

Virgin Atlantic faces an ongoing backlash over a salad on its in-flight menu after the meal's 'Palestinian' name was shared on a pro-Israel Facebook page.The 'Palestinian couscous salad' - which includes a mix of Maftoul and other couscous, along with tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, mint and lemon vinaigrette - sparked a backlash after passengers posted it on social media.The negative reaction to the meal's name saw it changed on the airline's menu."We were aware that Maftoul is not a widely known ingredient - so the dish was listed as a 'Palestinian couscous salad', and later as a 'Couscous salad'," the airline said in a statement to RT.com."We'd like to reassure all customers that our sole intention was to bring new flavors onboard, and never to cause offense through the naming or renaming of the dish."However, despite the effort to appease passengers, changing the name of the meal sparked a counter backlash from pro-Palestine groups."After an orchestrated campaign by Zionist groups, Virgin Atlantic airlines decides that Palestinian food is offensive. Removes the word 'Palestinian', but keeps the food. Shameful," the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign said of the change.