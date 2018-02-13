Rep. Devin Nunes joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the latest developments in the largest political scandal in US history - The Obama Deep State war against Donald Trump.
Nunes - Steele
© Unknown
Rep. Nunes says there are multiple crimes uncovered so far and yet the Deep State refuses to prosecute DOJ and FBI crooks.
Rep. Devin Nunes: The good thing about the Grassley-Graham memo, not only was it a criminal referral to Justice, it was written before our memo was put together. So essentially what it does is it corroborates what we said. And it goes further than that and it really points out how Christopher Steele lied to the FBI. So it is a clear cut case. Christopher Steele lied to the FBI. And I can't for the life of me know that when you have the House who said this guy lied to the FBI, and you have the senate who said this guy lied to the FBI, Christopher Steele, what is the Justice Department doing? Where is the prosecution of Christopher Steele. This is a slam dunk case that they have all the documents. And this is what makes people really wonder and have confidence that the DOJ and FBI are playing this straight up.
Nunes is right.