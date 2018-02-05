Puppet Masters
Intel Committee chair Nunes issues instructions, FBI to be charged with contempt of Congress
Mon, 05 Feb 2018 20:25 UTC
Following the release of the bombshell FISA abuse memo, House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes is gearing up to revive his declaration to hold the FBI in contempt of Congress.
On Friday, the GOP memo was released detailing how former President Barack Obama's administration abused their power to trigger the phony Russia investigation into President Donald Trump.
The memo details how a slew of top Obama bureaucrats used the discredited dossier, which was compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele for the left-wing firm Fusion GPS, to secure a warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to launch a surveillance campaign against Trump and his former campaign members.
The dossier was not only given nearly $10 million from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, it was the main document used to secure the spy warrant that launched the Russia probe.
Prior to releasing the memo, Congress sought for almost a year to gain access these documents from the FBI and Justice Department, but they stonewalled and delayed because they knew it would expose major areas of concern with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
In Dec. 2017, Nunes had sent numerous subpoenas to the FBI requesting all information pertaining to why then top intelligence analyst Peter Strzok had been fired from Mueller's investigation last summer.
Strzok, who remains employed at the FBI, fired by Mueller after an internal probe revealed he had been sending thousands of anti-Trump text messages to Lisa Page, a top lawyer at the FBI with whom he was having an affair.
Text messages between Strzok and Page, which were finally turned over to Congress last month, revealed the two rogue FBI agents discussed disturbing things ranging from an "insurance policy" to use against Trump, a "secret society" that met the day after Trump won the 2016 presidential election, to "removing classified information" from government cell phones.
After the DOJ and FBI finally handed over the emails, Nunes initially put his contempt of Congress orders on hold to complete the memo.
But reports indicate the memo has only energized Nunes and other top GOP lawmakers to issue this declaration and fully expose the FBI, Mueller, and other top Obama holdovers for abusing their power to derail Trump's presidency.
Republicans are finally fighting back, and it is about to get a lot worse for these Deep State actors.
Comment: Contempt of Congress: Breitbart reported on Nunes' initial preparations for a contempt of Congress charge in December