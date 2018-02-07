© YouTube



Here's the video of his comment (at about the 5:40 minute mark):

Here's what he said in context

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said Monday that there was clear evidence that the Democratic Party and the Hillary Clinton campaign colluded with the Russians.Nunes was speaking Monday to Sean Hannity on his Fox News show about the FISA memo when he was asked to sum up their findings so far."Chairman Nunes, I believe you've done a great service," Hannity said, "I believe it's the right thing to do. The American people need to know about all of this because fundamentally, we had an effort to undermine our election, and then to undermine an incoming president - is that a fair statement? Last question.""Yeah, I mean look," Nunes responded, "I think there's clear, there's clear evidence of collusion that the Democratic Party and the Hillary Clinton campaign colluded with the Russians.""OK, you don't get to hire lawyers and pretend like that didn't happen, and then it goes to what they accuse you of is what they actually were doing," he concluded.In earlier part of the interview when Hannity pressed him on whether it was possible that the Clinton campaign was feeding information to the author of the Trump dossier, Nunes declined to answer, citing the classified nature of the information."Whatever is there is classified and we can't get into the classified nature of it," Nunes explained"I haven't been wrong yet, congressman, in all of this," Hannity responded.Nunes also accused the Democrats of being the source for hundreds of leaks from their committee.he explained.