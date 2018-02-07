Puppet Masters
Nunes: 'Clear evidence' that the DNC and Clinton campaign colluded with the Russians
Mon, 05 Feb 2018 23:07 UTC
Here's the video of his comment (at about the 5:40 minute mark):
Here's what he said in context
Nunes was speaking Monday to Sean Hannity on his Fox News show about the FISA memo when he was asked to sum up their findings so far.
"Chairman Nunes, I believe you've done a great service," Hannity said, "I believe it's the right thing to do. The American people need to know about all of this because fundamentally, we had an effort to undermine our election, and then to undermine an incoming president - is that a fair statement? Last question."
"Yeah, I mean look," Nunes responded, "I think there's clear, there's clear evidence of collusion that the Democratic Party and the Hillary Clinton campaign colluded with the Russians."
"OK, you don't get to hire lawyers and pretend like that didn't happen, and then it goes to what they accuse you of is what they actually were doing," he concluded.
In earlier part of the interview when Hannity pressed him on whether it was possible that the Clinton campaign was feeding information to the author of the Trump dossier, Nunes declined to answer, citing the classified nature of the information.
"Whatever is there is classified and we can't get into the classified nature of it," Nunes explained. "But what I can tell you is this: we have an active investigation into the State Department, that has been ongoing for a while now, and as soon as we can get that information out, we will, as the investigation unfolds."
"I haven't been wrong yet, congressman, in all of this," Hannity responded.
Hundreds of leaks
Nunes also accused the Democrats of being the source for hundreds of leaks from their committee.
"We have a hundred examples of leaks from our committee that we feel could have only come from the other side," he explained.
- Nunes: 'Clear evidence' that the DNC and Clinton campaign colluded with the Russians
- Nunes: 'Clear evidence' that the DNC and Clinton campaign colluded with the Russians
"In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations."
Gary McKinnon is having a good laugh at this ridiculous, antiquated liquid-fueled bottle rocketry. Has everyone forgotten that we live in the...
What they're getting at is, if the image is anything to go by: "Early Britons were blue-eyed Polynesian-Australoids".
The Age of Deception is coming to a dramatic close with the advent of a Grand Solar Minima (GSM). We have been deceived by those in whom we...
Oh and here, (for flute fans only. LOL)....[Link]
All this stuff gets adjusted for political purposes, like the blonde mummies they found in Egypt.
Comment: Seems like more goodies are yet to come. See also: