According to Axios, the Committee could publish up to five more reports outlining "politically motivated "wrongdoing" across various agencies, including the FBI, the broader Justice Department, and the State Department."
Axios reports:
What we're hearing: Republicans close to Nunes say there could be as many as five additional memos or reports of "wrongdoing." But a source on the House Intelligence Committee tells me there's no current plan to use the same extraordinary and highly controversial process they just went through, with a vote and ultimately a presidential approval to declassify sensitive information.
A Republican member briefed on Nunes' investigations told me: "There are several areas of concern where federal agencies used government resources to try to create a narrative and influence the election. Some have suggested coordination with Hillary Clinton operatives, [Sydney] Blumenthal and [Cody] Shearer, to back up the false narrative."The Washington Examiner's Byron York concluded his Friday article summarizing the
memo's key FISA abuses by warning a new showdown between Republicans and Democrats could resurface when additional information is released. Translation: the FISA memo could be the first of many memos exposing corruption at both the FBI and Justice Department.
York writes:
Finally, the memo released today does not represent the sum total of what House investigators have learned in their review of the FBI and Justice Department Trump-Russia investigation. That means the fight over the memo could be replayed in the future when the Intelligence Committee decides to release more information.It is not clear what information congressional investigators will release. The House Intelligence Committee released their classified FISA memo on Friday morning.
Comment: Democrats have upped the ante when they decided to indiscriminately (or couldn't help themselves) offer up almost 100 leaks to the press, the public. Level of panic: 'Extreme'. Level of responsibility: 'Negligent'.
