House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said Monday there have been nearly "100 leaks" by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee related to the Russia investigation.After President Trump blasted ranking Democrat Adam Schiff in a morning tweet, Nunes (R-Calif.) said Schiff is spreading a "false" narrative about him and Republicans coordinating with the White House."Whatever they accuse you of doing is what they're doing. We know there have been almost 100 leaks that we believe have come from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee," he said.. ... We actually enjoy the criticism. When you're being criticized like this by all the major networks and being attacked by the left, we know we're getting close to the truth," said Nunes.He added that last week's memo by RepublicansNunes said the first memo was only about "FISA abuse," accusing the FBI and DOJ of failing to investigate themselves.he said, adding further information may not be released in the same way.Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday he believes the White House may have been behind the memo, adding it "could be evidence of the President's intent to interfere with [Robert Mueller's] investigation.""I think it's very possible his staff worked with the White House and coordinated the whole effort with the White House," Nunes said on Fox & Friends.