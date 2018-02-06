Nunes
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said Monday there have been nearly "100 leaks" by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee related to the Russia investigation.

After President Trump blasted ranking Democrat Adam Schiff in a morning tweet, Nunes (R-Calif.) said Schiff is spreading a "false" narrative about him and Republicans coordinating with the White House.

"Whatever they accuse you of doing is what they're doing. We know there have been almost 100 leaks that we believe have come from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee," he said.

Nunes said Democrats have repeatedly claimed there was collusion between Russians and the Trump campaign, but "keep coming up with goose eggs" in trying to prove it. In addition, he said they have falsely accused him of leaking information.


"They advocated for my removal from the committee. Why is that? It's because we've been successful at getting to the bottom of a lot of real problems with the institutions within our government. ... We actually enjoy the criticism. When you're being criticized like this by all the major networks and being attacked by the left, we know we're getting close to the truth," said Nunes.

He added that last week's memo by Republicans alleging surveillance abuses by the FBI was only "phase one" of a broader effort. Nunes said the first memo was only about "FISA abuse," accusing the FBI and DOJ of failing to investigate themselves.

"What we're looking at now is the State Department and some of the irregularities there," he said, adding further information may not be released in the same way.

Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday he believes the White House may have been behind the memo, adding it "could be evidence of the President's intent to interfere with [Robert Mueller's] investigation."

"I think it's very possible his staff worked with the White House and coordinated the whole effort with the White House," Nunes said on Fox & Friends.