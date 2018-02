"When we exposed the rats to dim light, mimicking the cloudy days of Midwestern winters or typical indoor lighting, the animals showed impairments in spatial learning.



This is similar to when people can't find their way back to their cars in a busy parking lot after spending a few hours in a shopping mall or movie theater."

"Since there are fewer connections being made, this results in diminished learning and memory performance that is dependent upon the hippocampus.



In other words, dim lights are producing dimwits."

"For people with eye disease who don't receive much light, can we directly manipulate this group of neurons in the brain, bypassing the eye, and provide them with the same benefits of bright light exposure?



Another possibility is improving the cognitive function in the aging population and those with neurological disorders.



Can we help them recover from the impairment or prevent further decline?"

The study was published in the journal Hippocampus ( Soler et al., 2017 ).