"My first approach was colorpuncture from Peter Mandel. One evening, I met a friend of mine. I told him I would like to go deeper into the colorpuncture issue and learn more about that. He handed me a book by Darius Dinshah, 'Let There Be Light: Practical Manual for Spectro-Chrome Therapy' ...



I thought this is really a fascinating color system. It's not only a color therapy method, it's also a beautiful color system - [the way] Dinshah arranged these 12 basic colors, how they compose the Spectro-Chrome color wheel is a pleasure by itself, because it's very symmetric and there's a very logical plan behind it. I started to evaluate this method on my own."

Why Chromotherapy Was Relegated to the Dustbin

"If you have a brave patient who takes the pills every day, he's a good customer ... If you have a client who's treating himself with colored light, you might sell a lightbulb to him, but that's it," Wunsch says.

"There was a hype for blue light [in those] days. It was very popular. Light therapy, think of Kellogg, for example, was very popular. The medical experts in a way had problems with the spreading of these physically-based methods. It was more or less a logical step to [ban] the method ...

Dinshah did one thing quite early in his chromotherapy career. He thought, 'OK. If the doctors aren't ready for the method, I will address all the knowledge I collected around the diligent use of colors to the laymen.' His motto was, 'Spectro-Chrome for every home.' This was his aim. He wanted to spread the word about the effects of colors so that everyone would know how to treat himself or herself by using colored light."

Systemic and Local Use of Colored Light

"You could say there is systemic use and local use of colored light. You would shine the light onto a body part, which can be the eye or the skin. There is a dermal application, and there is an ocular application. You can treat systemically, which means you are taking a light bath, covering the full body surface with the light, [or you can do] local treatments.



The ocular treatment is somehow in between the local and the systemic. You're treating only the eyes, which is locally defined, but the eyes are the window of the brain, the window of your vegetative system, so the treatment of the eyes is also a systemic treatment," Wunsch explains.



"In the 1930s, when the Spectro-Chrome method had been banned already, there was some kind of modification, which is called Syntonics Optometry. Syntonics optometrists used the colored light exclusively for the eye (learn more at collegeofsyntonicoptometry.com). They addressed also systemic disorders using this ocular pathway. As a basic principle in phototherapy, it does not matter what kind of technology you're using for the light source.



[What's] important is that you cover the wavelength band and that you reach certain intensity levels. Intensity levels are already something that is very close to modern phototherapy. Spectro-Chrome [produces] effects based on information, not intensity. This means you can use large, huge colored projectors, but you can also use the small little light [that] might have comparable effects."



What Can You Treat With Colored Light?

"[Dinshah] understood green as the central color ... the color which balances all the different body functions, mental functions and partly also emotional functions. The colors with longer wavelengths compared to the green, he called the infragreen colors. The shorter wavelengths, he called the ultragreen colors ...

[W]hen you think of the classical signs of inflammation ... you have the reddening, the erythema, you have heat, the inflammation. You have too much inflammatory or flame effect, so to say. The tissue gets red. The tissue gets hot. The tissue is painfully altered. You have hampered function ...

Too much of red, too much of heat gives you already the idea of which color to use. You would use the ultragreen color to compensate for the long wavelengths, which become apparent by reddening, fever or heat. An acute inflammation would be treated with ultragreen colors and vice versa.

The chronic inflammation or the chronic disorder should be treated by the infragreen colors. You're always aiming to reach the green after a certain while, because this is the balance. This is the middle between the extremes."

To Cool Heat (Red) Symptoms, Use Violet or Indigo

"If you have inflammation ... sometimes it comes along with an infection. Some germs, some bacteria, are aggravated or they benefit from shorter wavelengths. UV light can induce inflammatory reactions. We can tell this, for example, from the erythema caused by sunlight. This was one of Niels Ryberg Finsen's findings that short wavelength light acts as an inflammatory.

If you have too much heat and you want to cool it down, it's important to lower the activity of the metabolism. The metabolism is more or less represented by the activity of mitochondria. If you have an overactivity of mitochondria, then you would increase this over activity, probably, if you are using long wavelengths, because the long wavelengths definitely activate mitochondrial activity, metabolism and energy production, which we know from photobiomodulation.

So yes, you could treat a skin burn with a certain intensity of long wavelength light. This is not what Dinshah did [though]. For severe skin burn, which is induced by long wavelength, which is a thermal skin burn, he would use violet or indigo in the first phase.

The reason is when we talk about the thermal skin burn, we have blistering. We have excretion or secretion of liquid. We want to reduce these secretory activities. Here, the violet or the ultragreen colors in general are much better than the infragreen colors.

There comes a moment in the process of wound healing where we definitely need the longer wavelengths as well, where we start and compensate for the excessive heat, for the excessive infragreen. We compensate for that using the ultragreen colors.

Personally, I [had] the best experience using the indigo in the first step. If you treat a skin burn once or twice with indigo, you can even keep this injury from developing a blister ... [I]f the blister does not fully form, it will hold and it will stay on the skin, even if it's thermally modified. It will stay as your own natural wound dressing for the first few days. This gives the deeper layers the time to regenerate and restore."



Practical Example: How to Treat a Burn With Colored Light

"The first one, two or three days, depending on the reddishness, on the heat in the tissue, you start with Indigo and [then] switch over to blue ... In the classical and original Spectro-Chrome method, you would treat for 30 to 60 minutes ...



[A] 10th of a millimeter under the skin surface [is] the capillary layer. All the colors of the rainbow reach the capillary layer. They reach the bloodstream. This is one of the direct actions. If you shine colored light onto the surface of the skin, it will automatically come in contact or it will automatically reach the bloodstream.



This is the reason why Dinshah recommended treatment duration of 30 to 60 minutes. He wanted to make sure that your whole blood comes in contact with the treatment color several times during the treatment session ... Personally, from my own experience, after five minutes of treatment of thermal skin burn, the pain turns into a kind of tickling discomfort.



When you remove the indigo light, after 10 minutes or so, this tickling discomfort disappears almost immediately. But as soon as you treat it again or tonate - tonation [means] the use of colored light - if you go on treating it and the tickle and discomfort reoccurs, there is still [more healing to be done] ...

In my experience, as long as the tickling and discomfort reappears under the influence of the indigo light, you should go on with the treatment. I had a third and fourth degree skin burn on my wrist. I treated this for more than two hours. I was able to prevent it from blistering. It healed up within two weeks or so.



After two or three days, you can use the turquoise, the green and the Lemon. Depending on the progress of healing, you adjust the color which fits to the actual condition," Wunsch explains.



How Color Affects Your Skin

A basic field consisting of near-infrared radiation A controlling field, which consists of the color indigo (approximately 430 nanometers or nm), which addresses the reduction of the metabolic activity on the surface

"The filters from the old technology, you always have a transmission in the long wavelength part of the spectrum as well," Wunsch says. "This, in a way, fits well to the principle of Fritz-Albert Popp, who said there is a supporting field in the long wavelength part and an information field in the visible and probably also in the UV part.



But for the Spectro-Chrome method, we use the information part in the visible section of the spectrum, and we use the supportive energy from the wavelengths we also know as being effective in the realm of the photobiomodulation."

Treating Low Back Pain With Colored Light

"Normally, the Spectro-Chrome method uses the whole body tonation. There is a set of questions you can ask, and then you will get an idea how to treat it. Is the back pain acute or is it chronic? If it's acute, you would probably use the indigo, because indigo also relieves pain. An alternative would be violet or purple. These three colors are classical pain relievers.



If it's a chronic event, you would not necessarily treat the area of pain, but you would start with whole body tonation using lemon ... As a standard, if we are talking about a chronic condition, the basic color, which is always part of the treatment regimen, is lemon."

Spectro-Chrome Glasses for Day and Nighttime Use

"The glasses resemble a kind of ultimate life hack, because you can just choose the best color for the moment or the situation out of the box ... When we just imagine the colored world that surrounded us as early humans in the step in the Savannah, in the rainforest, in the river scape, the coast landscape, the desert, the mountains, all these settings are linked to certain colors, which are predominantly active in this scene.



The seasons, they add that color characteristics to the location and to the climate. Normally, our physical and mental body expects colors from our environment. When you are in a concrete desert and you look around, especially during the day when daylight is on, you would miss a lot of these colors. During the night, you will not have colors for longer periods of time ...



I would not recommend for someone who is in a chronobiologically disordered situation to use the blue light or the blue glasses at nighttime ... [T]here are colors that are recommended for the use during the daytime and other colors are recommended for the use during nighttime - those are the purple and magenta colors. Purple is the color which has the highest impact on sleep quality ...



[P]urple activates bromine ... [B]romine was used in former times ... for sleep disorders. Magenta stimulates lithium and alleviates depression. It's the color addressing soul-associated disorders. Lithium salts are used for depression treatment in pharmacology as well. Instead of administering lithium, Dinshah would administer magenta. Magenta, purple, those are colors that should be used during the nighttime."

A Remarkable Success Story

"He traveled from Germany to Dinshah's place [in Malaga] and learned all about the diligent use of the Spectro-Chrome method from Dinshah. He took a set of filters home and started to treat himself as you would treat a chronic condition, with lemon and red. Red is the color which addresses the liver. He was able to add another 36 years to his life."