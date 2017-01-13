Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

How important is sunlight for the human body? Can it act as an energy source? And what are the biological consequences of living under artificial lights? Tune in to this week's show as Dr Alexander Wunsch, a world leading expert in light medicine and photobiology, shares with us his extensive knowledge of light's effects on biological systems. Aside from conducting research, Dr Wunsch utilizes a wide range of therapeutic treatments including chromotherapy, vibrational medicine and Cranio-Sacral body work at his private clinical practice in Heidelberg, Germany.Join us for this exciting episode of the Health and Wellness Show where we'll discuss the necessity of natural light sources for maintaining health, the importance of adhering to chronobiological and circadian cycles and the toxic effects of artificial light exposure.Relevant links:https://vimeo.com/alexanderwunschhttp://www.spektrochrom.de/02:12:09