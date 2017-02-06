Historical Use of Light Therapy

This is why it's so crucial to block blue light, particularly at night, but also during the daytime when the light is from artificial sources.

"I call the time before the 18th century the "mystical phase" of light use, because humans already had clear indications that light does them good, but they didn't explore it in a scientific manner," Wunsch says.

"In the 18th century — we also call it "the age of enlightenment" — people became much more interested in the reasons why the occurrences happen around them."

The First Phototherapeutic Device

"It's interesting that UV behaves quite peculiar in combination with certain metals. For example, silver only reflects about 4 percent of the incident UV radiation. Gold almost absorbs all the parts. The best reflector for UV is aluminum.

When we talk about phototherapy, besides the heliotherapeutic application, we always have to look at the light source, and we have to look at the beam shaping media, such as the reflector or lenses, because they all contribute to the final blend of wavelengths, which then come into action in the phototherapeutical intervention," Wunsch explains.

The Science of Light in the 19th Century

"People in the late 19th century, especially in the United States, would walk around with blue glasses. In a way, they did exactly the opposite of what we do today to protect our eyesight.

They even enhanced the blue part of the spectrum because they used it as a kind of booster, a kind of doping, and didn't care about the long-term effects, which are pretty negative ..."

"You can use them for a few minutes. This can be a good idea. From today's scientific viewpoint, we need at least one hour of unfiltered daylight [each day] during adolescence in order to prevent myopia. But it's not pure blue, and not pure blocking. Somewhere in between is the golden pathway to health."

Reinventing the Wheel

"Today in medicine, we start to reinvent what they already knew or what they already found out in the late 19th century — that the colors have specific effects on our health, on our organism. Using the correct colors means you can communicate with all your different organs in your system," Wunsch explains.

"The problem was that it's very difficult to reproduce these effects, starting with the problem that the sun doesn't always shine," Wunsch says. "They were pioneers in chromotherapy in a time where electrical lighting was not available.

People, in a way, had better circadian rhythm without electrical lighting. But in terms of scientific precision with regard to producing colored light, they had worse conditions than we have. Today, we can exactly produce the same colors anytime, during the day and during the year."

Treating Disease With Light

"You can be 100 percent sure that if you paint a room completely in red and you're using red curtains and red tissue or cloth, that you would have 100 percent elimination of blue. The short wavelength part, the blue and the indigo, was the reason for the inflammatory reaction in patients with small pox," Wunsch explains.

Finsen ... reinvented the negative phototherapy, which means you eliminate certain parts of the spectrum, which would exaggerate the development of a disease ... This observation — that the short wavelength in the spectrum would amplify the inflammatory reaction in small pox — led him to the idea that light acts as an incitement. It is able to produce the inflammatory reaction. In small pox, this would be a problem. But he was thinking about the treatment of tuberculosis.

In treating tuberculosis, his idea was if he could produce the inflammation in the tissue, then the body would be able to cure itself. This is what he finally developed: the positive phototherapy, which means he produced exactly this part in the spectrum he formerly wanted to exclude. Using the short wavelength part enabled him to very successfully treat tuberculosis, especially in the skin ... His idea was to use electric light ...

In the late years of the 1890s, he established the Finsen Institute in Copenhagen and successfully treated patients with tuberculosis from all over the world. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physiology in 1903. This was one of the most important persons in the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 20th century."

Phototherapy Becomes State of the Art Medicine

Light Therapeutics

"I really would recommend this [book] to everyone who is interested in phototherapy, because this is the basic knowledge. Everything you have to know about sunlight, ultraviolet light, visible light, the near infrared, about the use of cold, the use of heat — it's all contained in this book from John Harvey Kellogg," Wunsch says.

"It's still, in my understanding, the first book to read if you want to understand how light in the different parts of the spectrum interact with the organism. It's very systematically structured ... For example, everyone warns you about sunburn, but in the pre-antibiotic era, the medical doctors sometimes had to completely change the direction in a patient ... Here, sunlight was one of the therapeutic options.

I would not recommend to use this today, but Kellogg describes in detail the four different stages of a sunburn. The first thing that he says is 'Sunburn is not a burn injury. A burn injury appears immediately. And a sunburn appears with delayed time of several hours.'

He didn't know anything about reactive oxygen species these days, but he exactly explained that there is definitely a huge difference between an immediate heat-induced burn and a kind of phototoxic reaction that you find in a sunburn.

He discriminated or described four different stages of a sunburn from one to four. Four is with blisters. One is just the mild erythema. In those days, without antibiotics, sometimes [they] deliberately chose to induce a second degree or third degree erythema in order to change the direction of the development of the health of a certain patient."

Heliotherapy During Surgery

"Rollier only used heliotherapy," Wunsch says. "He was convinced that artificial light cannot do the job, and that sunlight is superior. Rollier was the master of heliotherapy in these days up to the 1950s ... He was treating patients [with heliotherapy for] more than 50 years, from the beginning to the mid of the 20th century ...

He was a holistic physician who not only used sunlight in a very skillful manner, but also all the other options, using music and a kind of physiotherapy or work therapy. He invented a lot of different appliances, which enabled the patient to lie in their bed and do some work and be productive ...

This was very important for people suffering from tuberculosis being treated in Switzerland, because it was quite expensive to stay there as a patient ... He had very good results — much better compared to what we expect from tuberculosis treatment using the five-phase antibiotics treatment we have nowadays."

Why Vitamin D Supplements Cannot Fully Replace Sun Exposure

"[I]f you administer vitamin D orally, it signals your system that you have lots of UV around you. This might even start processes that are not adequate because your skin didn't actually have the exposure. I think the best idea, if you have the skin type so that you can stand sun exposure, is that you use this natural pathway [i.e. sun exposure]. Because then you have coordinated, coherent action pathways, which are not granted [otherwise].

Another aspect that is still unclear is if orally administered vitamin D really reaches the skin layers where you normally need it as well, in the keratinocyte layer. Cathelicidin is a substance produced under the influence of vitamin D in the skin, which helps the organism to fight germs. This might be one of the reasons why the heliotherapy and the UV therapy were so efficient with regard to tuberculosis treatment."

Candles — A Healthy Light Alternative

How to Make Digital Screens Healthier

