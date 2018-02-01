Nina L. Khrushcheva,
Stalin's granddaughter, Chrese Evans, is a tatted up freak girl living in Portlandia, as "American as apple pie" in the words of her mother.
david axelrod
Trotsky's great-grandson, David Axelrod, is a Jewish ultranationalist who emigrated to Israel and has served three jail terms for terrorizing Palestinians.

Nina L. Khrushcheva
Khrushchev's granddaughter, Nina L. Khrushcheva, lives in the US and churns out anti-Russian propaganda for a bunch of Atlanticist institutions, including Soros' mag.

Noticing a pattern here?