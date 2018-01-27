Shaking MMI rings. The coastline got a max. light shaking.

Most important Earthquake Data:

Magnitude : 6.2

Local Time (conversion only below land) : Unknown

GMT/UTC Time : 2018-01-26 22:47:57

Depth (Hypocenter) : 10 km

Earthquake-report.com does not expect any damage or injuries from this earthquake.

Seismogram of the earthquake as recorded in Lorengau on Manus island

