© unknown



A tsunami warning has been posted for the coast of British Columbia and Alaska following a powerful earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska.The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake has a preliminary reading of 8.2 and struck 278 kilometres southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, at a depth of about 10 kilometres.Environment Canada says the tsunami warning covers the Central Coast and Northeast Vancouver Island coast, including Kitimat Bella Coola and Port HardyThe weather agency says people in coastal areas are at risk and should move to high ground now and heed further instruction from local authorities.More updates to come.