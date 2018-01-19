Loreto Earthquake
© USGS
This map from the U.S. Geological Survey indicates the location of an earthquake that struck around 45 miles north-northeast of Loreto, Mexico, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
Gulf of California-- A preliminary-magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Friday morning in the Gulf of California, just west of Mexico's Sinaloa state.

The quake struck at 8:17 a.m. PT and was centered about 48 miles north-northeast of Loreto, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.