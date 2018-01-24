An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off Japan on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said.There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit 103 km (64 miles) northeast of the island of Honshu, at a depth of 64 km (40 miles).Japan lies in the 'Ring of Fire', a line of seismic faults surrounding the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.On Tuesday morning, a 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck some 170 miles southeast of Kodiak Island in the Gulf of Alaska, US.It prompted a tsunami warning for the coastal areas of Alaska and Canada's British Columbia, sending residents fleeing to higher ground, however waves failed to show up.The Indonesian island of Java was also shook by an earthquake yesterday, with the epicenter about 95 miles southwest of Jakarta at a depth of about 27 miles under the sea.The magnitude 6.0 quake damaged hundreds of homes and seriously injured six students at a school where a roof collapsed.