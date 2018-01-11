Most important Earthquake Data:

Magnitude : 6Local Time (conversion only below land) : 2018-01-12 00:56:24GMT/UTC Time : 2018-01-11 18:26:24Depth (Hypocenter) : 10 kmProfessor Max Wyss, who specializes in theoretical prognoses of injuries and fatalities expects : 0 to 5 fatalities and 0 to 30 injured people: Seismogram as recorded in a seismological station in Chiang Mai, ThailandBased on the present earthquake parameters (Magnitude, Depth, Population, etc) and our experience with earthquake damage impact, earthquake-report.com does expect at least some slight damage like cracks in walls, fallen tiles, etc.