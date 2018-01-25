Earth Changes
Shallow magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Russia's east coast
Reuters
Thu, 25 Jan 2018 12:26 UTC
The epicenter of the quake was 41 km (25 miles) east Nikol'skoye, Komandorskiye Ostrova, at a depth of about 10 km (6 miles), the USGS said. There were no immediate tsunami warnings issued after the quake.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- German politicians condemn Merkel arms sales to Turkey amid ongoing operation against Syrian Kurds - Germany suspends arms deliveries - UPDATE
- Sign Basem Al-Tamimi's letter to free his daughter Ahed and all Palestinian children in Israeli military prisons
- 31 year old lover of exotic animals killed by his pet python
- Rep. Paul Gosar: Obama-era 'weaponization' of DOJ linked to Benghazi, IRS & 'Fast and Furious' program
- Pope Francis condemns 'fake news' as satanic, blasts journalists responsible
- JP Morgan Chase to add thousands of new jobs & raise wages thanks to tax cut
- Turkish-US relations won't get better until US drops 'Greater Kurdistan Project'
- As Russiagate blows up in Democrats' faces, some questions need to be answered
- French parliament acknowledges citizens 'right to make mistakes', once
- Animals are frozen solid as temperatures drop to -56 Celsius in Kazakhstan
- Russia 'expert' Michael McFaul don't need no Russian language - or English for that matter
- Presidents Club charity dinner organiser quits post after sexual harassment scandal
- A virus-like protein is important for cognition and memory
- Psilocybin mushrooms reduce authoritarianism and boost nature relatedness
- Is the way we walk wrong? People in the medieval era walked differently (VIDEO)
- Rise of autoimmune disease linked to intestinal permeability
- Shallow magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Russia's east coast
- 1.7-billion-year-old sedimentary rocks from North America found in Australia
- Diver attacked by shark off New Caledonia
- German chancellor Merkel says the current world order is under threat
- German politicians condemn Merkel arms sales to Turkey amid ongoing operation against Syrian Kurds - Germany suspends arms deliveries - UPDATE
- Rep. Paul Gosar: Obama-era 'weaponization' of DOJ linked to Benghazi, IRS & 'Fast and Furious' program
- Turkish-US relations won't get better until US drops 'Greater Kurdistan Project'
- As Russiagate blows up in Democrats' faces, some questions need to be answered
- French parliament acknowledges citizens 'right to make mistakes', once
- Russia 'expert' Michael McFaul don't need no Russian language - or English for that matter
- Presidents Club charity dinner organiser quits post after sexual harassment scandal
- German chancellor Merkel says the current world order is under threat
- Desperate Dems hang #ReleaseTheMemo trend on Russia, demand Twitter & Facebook investigate - again (UPDATE)
- Trump: 'I'm looking forward to' future under-oath meeting with Mueller
- Czech President: claims of 'Russian meddling' in elections is an "insult to voters"
- Economic sanctions are essentially war crimes
- EU leaders warn against nationalism on eve of Trump trip
- Davos and WMD's: How the West's mainstream journalists weaponized fake news
- Pentagon spokesman Adrian Rankine-Galloway threatens to cut aid to Kurdish units that go against Turkey in Afrin - Washington confirms - UPDATE
- New Pentagon report reveals that half of F-35 fleet grounded by tech problems
- Trump warns Erdogan to 'exercise caution', and to avoid clash between US, Turkish forces in Syria
- 'Punching in the US war face': Pyongyang urges all Koreans to jointly 'smash' any challenges to reunification
- Washington whistleblower: There were 'secret society' meetings between FBI and DOJ who worked to undermine Trump
- UN Human Rights Council slams Israel for violations, calls nation an 'apartheid state'
- Sign Basem Al-Tamimi's letter to free his daughter Ahed and all Palestinian children in Israeli military prisons
- Pope Francis condemns 'fake news' as satanic, blasts journalists responsible
- JP Morgan Chase to add thousands of new jobs & raise wages thanks to tax cut
- Canadian elementary school teachers are resorting to wearing Kevlar vests
- Family of man killed in 'swatting' prank sues Wichita Police Department
- Jordan Peterson has been mischaracterized as alt-right
- Thought Police in the modern era
- At least 2 killed, dozens injured as train derails near Milan, Italy
- Israeli officer admits: 'We feel free to 'blow' violence into Palestinians like poison'
- Swedish police get twice as many reports of suspected war criminals last year than in 2015
- Suicide bomber and armed men strike at Save the Children office in Afghanistan, 2 dead, 12 injured
- Pakistani version of #MeToo movement emerges amid outrage over brutal rape, murder of 7yo girl and a culture of silence surrounding abuse
- Swedish boar found with record levels of radiation 32yrs after Chernobyl disaster
- Do not call the cops! South Carolina police shoot and paralyze innocent man reporting burglary
- French sports news outlet condemns IOC's ban of more Russian athletes from Olympics despite no evidence of guilt
- "I just signed your death warrant": US Olympic doctor Nassar sentenced to 175yrs
- Chilliwack school official protests 'transgender education' — and pays the price
- 7 year old girl groomed online by ROBOT in a case police can do nothing about
- Britain's acid attack epidemic is spreading from London into neighboring counties
- Top official in Germany's far-right AfD party resigns after converting to Islam
- 1.7-billion-year-old sedimentary rocks from North America found in Australia
- Two narratives, one reality: J.M.N. Jeffries' long-lost account of how the Zionists stole Palestine
- Setting the record straight: 'The Post' is presenting fairy tales about the release of the Pentagon Papers
- Dead Sea Scrolls: New discoveries and what they might mean
- US experimented on hundreds of pregnant women with radiation during the Cold War
- Two Brothers: DNA solves the mystery of how these mummies were related
- Newly declassified files reveal strong British government support for Uganda dictator Idi Amin
- Historian compiles online database of declassified documents exposing 'the true history of British foreign policy since 1945'
- Over 5,000 year-old human remains found in Mayo, Ireland
- Fossilized scales found from 200m-year-old butterflies
- Archeologists unearth evidence of 'unusually sophisticated' technology beneath ancient 'pyramid' on Greek island of Keros
- Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 1967 speech: 'A genuine revolution of values'
- Book Review: Norman Finkelstein's 'Gaza' is an exhaustive act of witness
- Col. Jacques Hogard: The Hague has been biased & anti-Serbian for 25 years
- Scapegoating Jews, whitewashing Anglo-Saxons. Idea of Western supremacy over Russia is not a Jewish invention
- Churchill: Hero, racist, and imperialist
- The radical legacy of Martin Luther King - 'The Most Dangerous Negro'
- Debunking Russia Insider editor Charles Bausman's view of Jewish origins of Russian history's ills
- Divers in Mexico discover underwater tunnel network that could shine new light on ancient Mayan civilization
- 'Made in America': El Salvador's mass graves are the worst "shitholes"
- A virus-like protein is important for cognition and memory
- Chinese scientists successfully clone genetically identical primates
- New 3D image technique could make 'holograms' commonplace
- New population of world's rarest fish found in Tasmania
- Scientists find oxidized iron deep within Earth's mantle
- Seven new remote clusters of galaxies discovered by astrophysicists
- Neuroscientists Track Thought's Trip through Brain
- Practical applications for math: Students create mathematical formula for the perfect roast potato
- China Has Tested CRISPR Procedures on at Least 80 People
- $1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrencies stolen by hackers over last decade
- 'Undersea Mordor' found off Australia
- Linux creator blasts Intel over 'garbage' fix for critical CPU bug
- Facebook introduces new unit of time called the 'flick'
- Scientific breakthrough in tractor beam technology could levitate humans one day
- Super blue blood moon promises a triple whammy of lunar treats on January 31
- Smart critters - Crows make hooked tools
- Potentially Hazardous Asteroid 2002 AJ129 to make fly-by February 4th
- Killer viruses from outer space might be more common than we think
- If you are craving carbs, blame your brain says Japan study
- Russia, Canada, Northern European countries identified as prime targets for Earth-bound meteorites
- 31 year old lover of exotic animals killed by his pet python
- Animals are frozen solid as temperatures drop to -56 Celsius in Kazakhstan
- Shallow magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Russia's east coast
- Diver attacked by shark off New Caledonia
- Dead whale discovered in Marlborough Sounds, New Zealand, second for the area in 4 months
- Mayon volcano erupts again in the Philippines (UPDATE)
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- All of Antarctica below freezing - Fake news says otherwise!
- Snowstorm smacks parts of Minnesota with up to 17 inches of snow in 24 hours (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- Flood alerts in 30 departments of France as rivers burst banks
- String of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions hits Ring of Fire - at least five events in two days
- 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits off of Japan
- Tsunami warning for US and Canadian Pacific coast after 8.2 magnitude earthquake strikes in Gulf of Alaska - UPDATE
- Scientists buried in snow at Davos while giving lectures on global warming
- Changes in Arctic conditions point to another massive cold blast in Eastern US
- River of hail filmed in Sutherland, South Africa
- Floods in the north of Mozambique leave 11 dead and affect 75,000
- Huge increase in snowfall over Antarctica say NASA, growing since 1900
- Lightning kills teenage boy in Malawi
- Paris braced for floods after heavy rain causes River Seine to burst banks
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Second meteor fireball flashes over Ohio
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Psilocybin mushrooms reduce authoritarianism and boost nature relatedness
- Is the way we walk wrong? People in the medieval era walked differently (VIDEO)
- Rise of autoimmune disease linked to intestinal permeability
- Spike in flu cases: seriously ill patients in limbo, waiting on hospital beds in US
- Scientists say obesity is like a contagious disease
- Mother of woman who died of flu urges young people to take symptoms seriously
- Just as in humans, vaccines for fish don't prevent disease
- Buyer beware: US FDA just approved GMO rice
- The healing and pain relieving power of loving touch
- Enough already! Leading hospital systems to make their own drugs amid skyrocketing prices and shortages
- Chromotherapy: What you can heal with colored light
- Fizzled: Diet Coke's moment of panic
- Unnecessary C-sections: Evidence grows that normal childbirth takes longer than we thought
- Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller destroys the microbiome in humans and soils
- Immunization Information Systems : 'Police state' registry system being set up to track your vaccination status
- Could high vaccination rates be the reason Mississippi has the worst health in the nation?
- Flu season exposes the IV saline solution shortage as just the tip of the iceberg
- SOTT Focus: Stupid Things Vegans Say: The Word Salad of Dr. Milton Mills
- Flu epidemic set to hit UK as 8.3 million now suffering symptoms
- US flu season gets worse, busiest week for flu symptoms in nine years
- Japanese words for 'space' may change your view of the world
- 6 traits that show you are dealing with a narcissist
- Dog alerts owner to gas leak at home
- Study finds excessive screen time on cellphones linked to lower level of happiness in teens
- MIT researchers theorize confusing range of autism symptoms related to inability to predict what will happen next
- When mom feels depressed, baby's cells will feel it too
- Family dinners boost childrens' communication skills
- Generation Degeneration: Never being offline is a double-edged sword
- Living the way of the Samurai warrior in everyday life: The seven principles of Bushido
- Jordan Peterson: 'The pursuit of happiness is a pointless goal. You need an AIM'
- Christie Blatchford interviews 'warrior for common sense' Jordan Peterson
- Equine therapy: Horses are helping veterans with PTSD
- SOTT Focus: Jordan Peterson Goes International: Takes London by Storm
- Read to lead and learn: How to digest books 'above your level' and increase intelligence
- Study finds young men prefer women of normal weight between 110 and 150 pounds over skinnier peers
- The Non-Scientist's Guide to Reading and Understanding a Scientific Paper
- Leading a happier life is about individual growth through finding meaning
- Parents who do these 3 things likely to raise violent narcissists
- More and more Russians believe in life after death
- Reciting complex Sanskrit chants shown to boost cognitive regions in brain
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Repeated Mothman sightings in Chicago
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
- Poroshenko gets owned twice in 3 weeks by Russian pranksters (VIDEO)
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - Bottle found intact at building site, drained of vodka
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
Quote of the Day
Cowardice asks the question: "Is it safe?" Expediency asks the question: "Is it politic?" Vanity asks the question: "Is it popular?" But conscience asks the question: "Is it right?" And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular but one must take it because one's conscience tells one what is right.
Recent Comments
I've always been a fan of the "GIANT METEOR", but yes, I would settle for COMETS... "Like Sheets of Rain"
It seems to stem from a education minister´s belief that special needs children should be mixed in the normal classes. Those children then get...
She'd look much better with a long neck.
TRAVAILS WITH ADOLF There are some who claim that Merkel is Hitler's daughter. I happen to think she is his mother. Or maybe they are brother and...
WHERE IS WALDO? @Levi: No, I think it is Waldo who is the culprit. I don't think J. Martin is that infuential. Just an obfuscation. ned, OUT