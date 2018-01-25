Hogan Gidley
The White House does not have to approve the release of a currently classified memo assembled within the House of representatives which purports to display extensive abuse of FISA authority within the FBI, deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told WMAL Wednesday morning.

"We don't have to approve it. They have the right to de-classify the document," Gidley told Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese and WMAL host, citing "legal minds" consulted by the executive branch.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes assembled the memo with fellow committee members and staff based on classified information turned over by the FBI and the DOJ. The document allegedly contains proof that the Obama administration abused its authority to obtain surveillance warrants on members of the 2016 Trump campaign.

Congressman Steve King said the contents of the memo show a scandal "worse than Watergate." House rules allow the intelligence committee to take a vote to declassify information in the public interest. The president can object to the release of information but does not have to approve it.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said of the memo Tuesday the White House supports "full transparency, and we believe that that's at the House Intel Committee to make that decision at this point."