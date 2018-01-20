These sources say the report is "explosive," stating they would not be surprised if it leads to the end of Robert Mueller's Special Counsel investigation into President Trump and his associates. -Sara CarterA source close to the matter tells Fox News that "the memo details the Intelligence Committee's oversight work for the FBI and Justice, including the controversy over unmasking and FISA surveillance." An educated guess by anyone who's been paying attention for the last year leads to the obvious conclusion that the report reveals extensive abuse of power and highly illegal collusion between the Obama administration, the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton Campaign against Donald Trump and his team during and after the 2016 presidential election.
Lawmakers who have seen the memo are calling for its immediate release, while the phrases "explosive," "shocking," "troubling," and "alarming" have all been used in all sincerity. One congressman even likened the report's details to KGB activity in Russia. "It is so alarming the American people have to see this," Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News. "It's troubling. It is shocking," North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows said. "Part of me wishes that I didn't read it because I don't want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much."
Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., offered the motion on Thursday to make the Republican majority-authored report available to the members.
"The document shows a troubling course of conduct and we need to make the document available, so the public can see it," said a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the document. "Once the public sees it, we can hold the people involved accountable in a number of ways."
The government official said that after reading the document "some of these people should no longer be in the government." -Sara Carter
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) echoed Sara Carter's sentiment that people might lose their job if the memo is released:
"I believe the consequence of its release will be major changes in people currently working at the FBI and the Department of Justice," he said, referencing DOJ officials Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr.
