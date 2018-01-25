This picture has nothing to do with this article, except perhaps to illustrate that America is, in fact, swirling the drainIs there any doubt that the Democratic Party will be blamed for the government shutdown brought on by the DACA showdown? They insisted on a DACA deal that would have enabled everybody-and-his-uncle in a DACA person's family to migrate to this country, a formula known as chain migration. Did they really believe that would go over? Or is it just more identity politics posturing?That's what will be remembered about this gambit at the polls in November. It also looks like an engineered misdirection away from the more ominous fast-developing story about political corruption at the highest level of the Justice Department and its subsidiary, the FBI.Unlike the allegations in the slow-cooking Russian Collusion story - allegations so far uncoupled from evidence - there's plenty of evidence that FBI leadership deliberately mishandled several concurrent Hillary Clinton inquiries and, along with other players in the giant NSA matrix, launched the Russia Collusion story to derail Donald Trump's legitimacy in office. Former President Obama and his White House aides are implicated in these machinations.On Sunday, the FBI revealed that it had lost five months of text messages between Trump antagonists Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.This was the couple who chattered about an FBI-generated "insurance policy" for the outcome of the 2016 election with Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. When will these three be invited to testify before a house or senate committee to inform the nation exactly what the "insurance policy" was?. Did the Obama White House use the Christopher Steele dossier, paid for by the Clinton Campaign, to obtain FISA warrants against her opponent in the election for the purpose of conducting electronic surveillance on him? Was the FBI abetting a Democratic Party coup to get rid of Trump by any means necessary once he got into office? Did the FBI conduct a stupendously half-assed investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server by dismissing the charges before interviewing any of the principal characters involved, granting blanket immunities to Obama White House officials, and failing to secure computers that contained evidence? Does the FBI actually know what then Attorney General Loretta Lynch discussed with Bill Clinton in the parked airplane on the Phoenix tarmac? Did the FBI fail to investigate enormous contributions (roughly $150 million) to the Clinton Foundation after the Uranium One deal was signed? Did they look into any of the improprieties surrounding the DNC's effort to nullify Bernie Sander's primary campaign?These are some of the big questions that a nation not 100 percent distracted and misdirected will want some answers to. The even greater question is whether the USA's institutional justice system remains sturdy enough to fairly inquire into all these things.For the moment, Trump is just observing the scene like the Cheshire Cat in his tree. Considering what a dope he is, it is one of the many miracles of his long and (so far) lucky life to have his enemies look even dumber.One thing I wonder is how long this toxic political struggle can go on before the financial markets notice what it says about the country.