© Win McNamee/Getty Images



In a nightmare scenario for congressional Republicans, the trial for two former Trump campaign advisers who were indicted by the special counsel investigating Russian collusion with the campaign will start right before the 2018 midterm elections.The trial is sure to dominate news headlines and presents another barrier for Republicans trying to distance the party from the Trump-Russia investigation or downplay it altogether.Republican strategist John Weaver, who worked on both of Arizona Senator John McCain's 2000 and 2008 presidential bids as well as Ohio Governor John Kasich's 2016 White House run, told Politico the trial will likely affect early voting. "The timing of the Manafort-Gates trial will dictate major coverage going into early voting," he said. "AndThe trial date has not been set, butProsecutor Kyle Freeny told the federal judge that the defense has received "the bulk" of their evidence, but suggested more documents may be in the pipeline."I'm not exactly sure when the trial date might be," Jackson said . "I don't have a problem with a trial in September or October."They were swept up in Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, though none of the charges are related to the election.The Mueller probe doesn't appear to be ending any time soon, despite President Donald Trump's lawyers repeatedly trying to assure him otherwise. Mueller's office has secured guilty pleas from two other Trump campaign advisers, including his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn and the other man, foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, admitted to lying about their contacts with Russians and are cooperating with the investigation.Dickey was reassigned from the Justice Department's computer crime and intellectual property division to Mueller's team, Mueller spokesman Peter Carr confirmed to Newsweek last week. Dickey was previously an assistant U.S. attorney in Virginia and has investigated several notable computer crime cases, including the Romanian hacker Marcel Lazar, who was known as "Guccifer" in 2016. The Russian spy agency GRU rebooted that moniker to hack the Democratic National Convention that same year, according to U.S. intelligence agencies.The New York Times reported . It was the first time Mueller is known to have used a grand jury subpoenathough the special counsel's office has spoken with several other White House and campaign officials.