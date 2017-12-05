Building a Case

It's Now an Obstruction Investigation





The FBI and the Justice Department are not a separate branch of government; they are subordinates of the president delegated to exercise his power, not their own

The smoke is clearing from an explosive Mueller investigation weekend of charges, chattering, and tweets. Before the next aftershock, it might be helpful to make three points about where things stand.In ascending order of importance, they are:1.) There is a great deal of misinformation in the commentariat about how prosecutors build cases.2.)While the "counterintelligence" cover will continue to be exploited so that no jurisdictional limits are placed on Special Counsel Robert Mueller, this is now an obstruction investigation.3.)Many analysts are under the misimpression that it is typical for federal prosecutors to accept guilty pleas on minor charges in exchange for cooperation that helps build a case on major charges. From this flawed premise, they reason that Mueller is methodically constructing a major case on Trump by accepting minor guilty pleas from Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos for making false statements, and by indicting Paul Manafort and an associate on charges that have nothing to do with Trump or the 2016 election.As I've tried to explain a few times now,Strategically, and for public-relations purposes (which are not inconsequential in a high-profile corruption investigation, just ask Ken Starr),. The guilty-plea allocution, in which the accomplice explains to the court what he and others did to carry out the scheme, puts enormous pressure on other accomplices to come forward and cooperate. In a political corruption case, it can drive public officials out of office.. The federal sentencing guidelines also encourage this. They allow a judge to sentence the defendant below the often harsh guidelines calculation. This can mean a cooperator gets as little as zero jail time or time-served, no matter how serious the charges. This sentencing leniency happens only if the defendant pleads guilty and provides substantial assistance to the government's investigation. That is what enables the prosecutor to entice an accomplice to cooperate; the prosecutor does not need to entice cooperation by pleading the case out for a song.The practice of pressuring a guilty plea to the major charges makes the accomplice a formidable witness at trial. The jury will know that he is facing a potential sentence of perhaps decades in prison unless he discloses everything he knows and tells the truth in his testimony. That is what triggers the prosecutor's obligation to file the motion that allows the court to sentence under the guidelines-recommended sentence.. It suggests that the cooperator must not have disclosed details about the major scheme. Otherwise the prosecutor would have charged him with it.. And unlike the accomplice who pleads guilty to the major scheme, an accomplice who pleads guilty to false statements is. A good prosecutor does not front-load the benefits of cooperation;Since there is no collusion case,. This also makes sense in light of the pleas that have been taken.- i.e., it relates to interference in the investigation of an underlying transaction that may or may not be criminal. In the first point, above, we noted that prosecutors generally do not let a cooperator settle a case by pleading guilty to a mere process crime.. The theme of such a prosecution is that the investigative process must be protected, not that some terrible underlying crime (like an espionage conspiracy) has been committed. Witnesses such as Flynn and Papadopoulos would therefore not be made to look like they had gotten a pass on serious offenses; they would look like they had owned up to corrupting the process and are now helping the prosecutor against the principal corruption target.Mueller's theory appears to be straightforward: The FBI was investigating Russian meddling in the election and the possibility of Trump-campaign complicity in it. Even though Flynn's interactions with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak did not amount to Trump-campaign collusion in Russia's perfidy, they did show that the Trump transition was dabbling in foreign relations with the Putin regime (among other foreign governments) and was attempting to undermine the policy of the incumbent Obama administration - at least on the U.N. resolution condemning Israel.Here, we should consider the specter of the Logan Act. This provision, more than two centuries' old, is almost never invoked (and never has been successfully). It's constitutionally suspect and essentially ignored. It was not a viable basis for prosecution. But the Trump transition may not have appreciated this, particularly given reported speculation at the time of Flynn's communications with Kislyak that the Obama Justice Department was considering Logan Act charges against Flynn.Even putting the Logan Act aside, we have only one president at a time.. Here, that damage of Trump-transition interference with President Obama's foreign relations would haveConsequently, Mueller would theorize,And because Flynn was taking direction from Trump-transition officials in connection with those contacts, President Trump had a motive to make the FBI's Flynn investigation disappear. This motive, the theory goes, explains why Trump pressured Comey to drop the Flynn investigation, and why he ultimately fired Comey - a move that, the very next day, he told Russian diplomats was related to the pressure Trump had been facing "because of Russia."That's where we're headed.So, It's an Impeachment CaseBecause of more ill-advised tweeting this weekend, there is now a suggestion that when Trump fired Flynn in February - and when he allegedly asked Comey to let the Flynn investigation go - he knew that Flynn had lied to the FBI. There are factual disputes here: The tweet was apparently written by a Trump lawyer, not Trump himself;For argument's sake, let's assume the worst: Trump knew Flynn had lied to the FBI (i.e., that Flynn had committed at least one felony), and he leaned on Comey to close the FBI's probe.. Even on Comey's account, Trump did not order him to shut down the Flynn investigation, even though he could have.. We can stipulate that these would have been sleazy things to do, potentially damaging to national security, and still grasp that the president had the undeniable power to do them.You can argue that his reason was corrupt, but the truth is that he didn't need a reason at all -. The point is that even if the president hoped that cashiering Comey would derail an investigation he was addled by, it was wholly in Trump's discretion to fire the director.You may not like that, but that's the way it is. It is not, however, the end of the matter.. Obstruction of an FBI investigation may not be realistically prosecutable in court,. Undoubtedly, abuse of the pardon power would also be an impeachable offense, even though it is not reviewable by the courts.: A report by the special counsel, either through the grand jury or some other vehicle, concluding (a) that the president had obstructed the FBI's investigation of Flynn and of Trump-campaign collusion with Russia, and (b) recommending that the matter be referred to Congress for consideration of next steps, potentially including impeachment and removal.