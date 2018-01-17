© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters



It's "very possible" that the standoff with North Korea might not be resolved peacefully, Donald Trump said in an exclusive interview with Reuters, adding, that he is not sure if the talks will lead to "anything meaningful.""I'd sit down, but I'm not sure that sitting down will solve the problem,"Trump said.The remarks come after Trump's statement earlier in January, in whichTensions with Pyongyang have risen since Trump came to power in January last year, with many threats, incendiary rhetoric and provocative military maneuvers exhanged by both sides.During the interview, the US leader also had some harsh words for Russia with regards to the situation on the Korean peninsula.While supporting the sanctions, Moscow has repeatedly insisted that the US itself should take a more moderate approach towards North Korea and follow the diplomatic route.Trump and Kim have repeatedly threatened one another with an armed strike, with the US commander in chief once tweeting that his nuclear button was "much bigger & more powerful one than his [Kim's], and my Button works!"Speaking from the Oval Office,