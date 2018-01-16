© Yahoo

Although the current US president promised "to leave Syria" before the elections after "knocking the spirit out of ISIS", in fact it turned out the other way around.- and is already preparing security forces to protect the borders of 30,000 bayonets. Russian experts evaluated the US aspiration to "redraw the borders" in the Middle East.On Monday, Damascus condemned the United States decision on the formation of the "Border Security Force" on the country's north-eastern border, the Syrian state news agency SANA reports.In the Syrian Foreign Ministry, theThe authorities also called on the international community to put an end to theAnkara and Moscow, too, are enraged by Washington's decision to form a new army in Syria under its aegis -The representative of the American coalition, Thomas Wiel, casually recalled that the Pentagon really will not have any right to remain in Syria after the defeat of ISIS. However, he did not begin to explain,Recall, an international coalition led by the United States announced in Syria a new military structure - the"The coalition is working with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to create and train new Syrian border security forces," said the spokesman for the coalition, Thomas Wiel, quoted by the Defense Post."The base for the new power structure is, in fact, about 15 thousand representatives of the Syrian democratic forces, which will be regrouped into the new border security forces, as their struggle against the IG is over," Wiel said. He added that about 230 people have already gone "to the first class," that is, to the first level of training.The size of the SDF group today experts also estimated atWil added that the "security forces" will beThe US initiative came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday announced that the Turkish military could launch an operation in the Kurdish-controlled regions of Manbij and Afrin in northwestern Syria within a week.- it causes concern," Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalyn said to Vil. Ankara reserves the right to "any fight against terrorism", both inside the country and abroad. "Turkey will take all measures to ensure its security".Military experts believe that special border forces will really be needed - until the ISIS militants will be finally finished off.