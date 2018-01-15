Puppet Masters
Newsbud sources: Gulen network planning false-flag attacks in China
Newsbud
Sun, 14 Jan 2018 17:11 UTC
Radical Cleric Gulen's Network, CIA's long-term proxy for Gladio B false flag terror operations, has issued an action order to its top operatives (aka senior lieutenants) in Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Latvia. These operatives are to act as agent provocateurs - to create violence and terror incidents to be blamed on Uyghurs, an ethnic minority in China's Xinjiang region, and by doing so, incite the Chinese government to respond with force.
As a leading independent media organization Newsbud is releasing and disseminating this urgent announcement now in an attempt to help prevent further terror incidents and carnage. Please do your share and help us disseminate this information.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- PM Hariri lauds Hezbollah, wants 'best of relations' with Iran
- UK scrambles two RAF Typhoon fighter jets to intercept Russian planes - Defense Ministry spokesman
- DNA analysis finds food poisoning bacteria caused Mexican epidemic
- Lavrov says Washington does not want Syrian territorial integrity
- A warning for Democrats, and all Americans, about who's waiting in the wings
- Possible nova in southern Constellation Musca
- Pope Francis: Fears of mass migration are legitimate, migrants should respect the laws and culture of host countries
- Israeli "ethicist" says Ahed Tamimi should stay in prison because she might slap again
- Haiti School Massacre: U.N.-Backed Police Force killings have been entirely ignored.
- Qatari fighter jets have intercepted a civilian aircraft for the second time claims UAE
- Cop not charged after smashing handcuffed woman's face to the floor
- Russian FM Lavrov: US-made missile system deployed in Japan could be used offensively and controlled by Washington
- Sweden to reissue 1940s 'war guide' - updated to address threats of terrorism & climate change
- Lavrov states it plainly: Trump administration fears competition in the international arena
- Newsbud sources: Gulen network planning false-flag attacks in China
- Say what? MSNBC host Chris Matthews makes bizarre joke about Hillary Clinton
- There is no "Free Syrian Army", there is only Al-Qaeda - an overview
- Politization of child support: From welfare state to police state
- Teens inspired by Columbine Massacre go on knife rampage at Russian school, 15 injured
- Erik Prince defends Trump: 'Some places are s***holes. Literally.'
- PM Hariri lauds Hezbollah, wants 'best of relations' with Iran
- UK scrambles two RAF Typhoon fighter jets to intercept Russian planes - Defense Ministry spokesman
- Lavrov says Washington does not want Syrian territorial integrity
- A warning for Democrats, and all Americans, about who's waiting in the wings
- Pope Francis: Fears of mass migration are legitimate, migrants should respect the laws and culture of host countries
- Israeli "ethicist" says Ahed Tamimi should stay in prison because she might slap again
- Haiti School Massacre: U.N.-Backed Police Force killings have been entirely ignored.
- Qatari fighter jets have intercepted a civilian aircraft for the second time claims UAE
- Russian FM Lavrov: US-made missile system deployed in Japan could be used offensively and controlled by Washington
- Sweden to reissue 1940s 'war guide' - updated to address threats of terrorism & climate change
- Lavrov states it plainly: Trump administration fears competition in the international arena
- Newsbud sources: Gulen network planning false-flag attacks in China
- Say what? MSNBC host Chris Matthews makes bizarre joke about Hillary Clinton
- There is no "Free Syrian Army", there is only Al-Qaeda - an overview
- Erik Prince defends Trump: 'Some places are s***holes. Literally.'
- WSJ slams Trump dossier as 'Hillary Clinton's conjured-up research fed to Obama's FBI'
- Wikileaks blew the Clintons' 'Haiti Scam' wide open
- From Ritz Carlton to high-security prison: Saudi prince reportedly transferred after refusing to pay $6bn
- French citizens group demands Russia repay €53bn imperial debt
- Trump willing to make DACA deal, but 'Democrats aren't going to make a deal"
- Cop not charged after smashing handcuffed woman's face to the floor
- Teens inspired by Columbine Massacre go on knife rampage at Russian school, 15 injured
- New docs show Stephen Paddock took elaborate steps to cover tracks, was in contact with someone about weapons and gear
- Cop beats girlfriend's 4yo son, puts boy in critical condition
- City mayors in 10 US states push back against Trump admin's war on cannabis legalization
- Campus police stop free speech ball because it's scaring the other students
- 80% of bitcoin mined, fear rises that it will become another fiat currency
- Tunisian police clash with anti-austerity protesters on 7th anniversary of 'Arab Spring'
- Cops raid local park and arrest more than a dozen people for feeding the homeless
- Russia: Conservative Christian TV station offers 'sodomites' a one-way ticket to California
- Man suspected of rape & killing spree detained in Russia as he prepared to flee the country
- Deneuve apologizes to sex assault victims but stands by criticism of #MeToo
- 1,000 teens under 18 charged with child porn distribution via Facebook
- 'Aesthetic' intimate surgery on the rise in Finland
- US Border Patrol union president says morale could not have been lower under Obama, but Trump support is helping
- Trump effect? Toyota and Mazda to build $1.6B assembly plant in Huntsville, Alabama
- US federal agents raid warehouse seizing crucial electric equipment hoarded by Puerto Rico Power Authority
- Christian German family flees 'degenerate' Germany For Russia
- Chairman of Americans for Peace Now says Israeli Jews will never accept Palestinians as equals
- Is there really such a thing as a "sh**hole country"?
- DNA analysis finds food poisoning bacteria caused Mexican epidemic
- Politization of child support: From welfare state to police state
- The CIA's long-standing policy of assassinating international leaders - and getting away with it
- Artefacts dating back to Ice Age found by villagers near Thirsk, UK
- Strange fates of those who saw JFK shot
- Russian archaeologists discover new species of 10-ton, 40-foot dinosaur in Siberia
- Giza Pyramid mystery chamber may hold Pharaoh's 'throne of iron' made of meteorites
- Dormition Caves Monastery in Crimea, carved into mountain where legendary dragon was slain (PHOTOS)
- Ancient Phoenician DNA suggest they were 'explorers and traders, never conquerors'
- Surprising stereotypes preserved in the minds of Russians about inhabitants of the old cities of Rus
- The book that turned America's Evangelicals Zionist: The Scofield Bible
- Medieval scroll reveals the real-life 'Game of Thrones' tale
- 300,000 priests murdered during Bolshevik persecution for refusing to renounce position (VIDEO)
- Oldest depiction of a supernova found in 5000 year-old rock art in India
- 500,000yo hunter-gatherer 'paradise' discovered near busy Israeli roadway
- Pirate paper fragments reveal Blackbeard's reading habits
- Baia: Ancient Rome's 'sin city" at the bottom of the sea
- Mysterious Aztec stone shrine found in natural pond near Mexico's Iztaccihuatl volcano
- Horror masks crafted by notorious London gangster Ronnie Kray up for auction
- Communism 'failed miserably' by its own standards
- Possible nova in southern Constellation Musca
- Reservoir 'swans': Aquatic robots deployed to monitor water pollution without disturbing surroundings
- New study shows how brain networks are linked to chronic pain
- Cryogenics and 3-D printing creates super soft structures that replicate brain and lungs
- Exoplanets discovered rotating at "perfect fifth" intervals
- Gates Foundation hired PR firm Emerging Ag to manipulate UN over Gene drives
- Chernobyl disaster site repurposed for solar energy project (PHOTOS)
- Sex totalitarianism: Dutch blockchain company creates app 'for giving consent'
- Life imitates art: Pizza Hut's 'Black Mirror announcement,' pole dancing robots & other strange takeaways from CES 2018
- Falling rocket booster explodes near a town in China
- Comet 41P record-breaking slowdown could cause it to break up or change direction
- Orangutans know herbal medicine
- Scientists create creepy tin foil robot baby to study risks of "bio junk" on dirty floors (VIDEO)
- High-tech Dr. Dolittle: Scientists want to use AI to translate animal-speak into human language
- "Unfortunate risk": Uproar over contraceptive app after 37 users fall pregnant
- Milky Way's stellar 'rainbow' captured in stunning Hubble image
- Mystery deepens over fate of $1B missing spy satellite as Pentagon refuses to disclose information
- Little-known 2012 volcanic eruption was actually the largest in over a century say scientists
- Astronomers catch supermassive black hole emitting a 'double burp' after feasting on hot gas
- Massive subsurface ice sheets offer potential water source for future explorers of Mars
- Snow blankets parts of central and northern Greece (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed snake found outside Branson, Missouri
- Thousands flee as Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines
- Australian birds have weaponized fire: Astonishing research indicates black kites are purposefully spreading wildfires
- Erie in Pennsylvania on pace for snowiest season with 136.5″ of snowfall so far this winter
- Nearly two feet of snow wallops Wilmington, Massachusetts
- Record-cold wave recedes, but now ice jams are causing flooding in US northeast
- Leopard attacks five people in Maharashtra, India
- Expedition reports findings from Havre Volcano in south Pacific Ocean, site of major 2012 underwater eruption
- Evidence of something much bigger: New bee species found thriving in former Arctic nuke site - study
- Shallow 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Peru, leaves 1 dead and 20 injured
- Mayon Volcano in Philippines spews ash, threatens major eruption
- Wolf discovered in northern Belgium, first time in over 100 years
- Academics and politicians looking to blot out the sun and make it colder!
- Heavy snowfall continues in western to northern Japan, 128 cms (50 inches) in 24 hours for Hiroshima Prefecture
- Thousands of dead fish on Alabama beaches likely died of cold temperatures
- Eight dolphins have stranded on the Irish coast in 13 days
- Very strong explosion seen at Stromboli volcano in Italy
- Shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits 145 km from the Solomon Islands
- Swimmer bitten in fourth sea lion attack at San Francisco Aquatic Park in a month
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Very bright bolide turns night into day over vast area of Russia
- Bright green meteor fireball startles viewers in northeastern Pennsylvania
- Brilliant blue-green meteor fireball lights up sky in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario
- Mysterious blazing object lights up the night sky over Ocaña, Colombia
- Several reports of a bright flash of light in the skies of North Dakota, Minnesota
- Dazzling green meteor fireball seen flying above Peterborough, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- From 'baby brain' to 'man flu': Crazy myths or real ailments? (POLL)
- Multivitamin and folic acid use lowers autism rates
- 'The children can not concentrate' Dutch Pediatricians call for ban on sale of energy drinks to kids
- Surprise! Research shows little Calcium in bone broth
- Proper exercise can reverse damage from heart aging
- The FDA's current position on the regulation of homeopathic drugs? Illegal
- The pernicious dark side of toxic 'Forever Chemicals'
- Beauty may be only skin deep but mercury toxicity is systemic - the health dangers of skin bleaching products
- Public health emergency - more people killed from opioids than leading diseases
- Restricting Eating Times Boosts Quality of Life in Neurodegenerative Disease
- The "Deadly Breast Cancer Gene" Is A Myth, Lancet Study Confirms
- Bitter pill to swallow: Why iodine tablets won't save you from nuclear fallout
- Tap water toxins: 170 million Americans in 50 states exposed radioactive tap water
- Unlike anti-depressants, psilocybin mushrooms can actually cure depression
- Mental Health, Inc. exposes the greed and cronyism behind some of Big Pharma's worst excesses
- Sand-eating Lithuanian woman claims eating a 'mineral diet' cured her brain tumor (VIDEO)
- Surprise! Safety of childhood vaccination schedule still unproven
- Fever following a vaccine may be common, but it's never normal
- Scottish teen dies after flu virus develops into pneumonia as UK sees high rates of flu
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Lies, Damned Lies and Scientific Research
- The great unravelling: Why we must break to make ourselves whole
- Once you change the stories you tell yourself, you change your life
- SOTT Focus: What if Everything We've Been Told About Depression is Wrong?
- Perfectionism: The risky personality trait on the rise in the young
- 10 years of research reveal multiple causes to bipolar disorder
- Common thinking errors: How to recognize logical fallacies so that they can be prevented
- Rethinking gratitude for the new year
- Truly understanding the reasons why procrastination happens takes looking at multiple variables
- Study finds psychopaths use these words twice as often as others
- When and how to show courage in the face of feeling vulnerable
- What's driving young peoples' obsession with perfection?
- Chronic morning headaches linked to depression and anxiety
- Getting the statistics right: The majority of kids cease to feel transgender as they get older
- 12 questions that can change your life forever
- Depression in men: Stigma and the fear of discovery
- New Year's Resolutions: Changing your life is harder than a drunken promise
- Inspiring example of how a loving bond between owner and dog brought new meaning to life
- How to tell when you are talking to a psychopath
- Best Friends For 60 Years Discover They Are Brothers
- Fear and intrusive thoughts - The signs that someone really has OCD
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
- Jonathan Pie: Oprah for US president! Really?
- Poroshenko gets owned twice in 3 weeks by Russian pranksters (VIDEO)
- Golden Globe red carpet fashion: Unisex jumpsuits keep the focus on actors' work
- Very cheeky! Commuters bare bottoms for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
- €1.3mn gold-plated vodka bottle stolen - bottle left intact to be found at building site, drained of vodka
- Little dog lives to bark her tale after being snatched by an eagle
- Waggy New Year! Russian Armed Forces show off their canine colleagues
- Mattis' presentation of US policy in Syria becomes a little clearer with some word substitution
- Bodycam footage of The Ruthless Squirrel of Brockport finally released by police
- 'Meddling ain't easy': Lavrov riffs on Russophobia during late-night talk show
- Guinness record: Russian orchestra plays all 9 Beethoven symphonies in one concert
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
Quote of the Day
The marriage-tie, the marriage bond, is the fundamental connecting link in Christian society. Break it, and you will have to go back to the overwhelming dominance of the state, which existed before the Christian era.
Recent Comments
There is the idea of Speciel Mind or what Rupert Sheldrake calls "morphic resonance". His example are the tit birds who learned they could take...
A huge void discovered inside the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt late last year Science would have us believe they know the make up of the Earth's...
Since the last Ice Age??? There is ice at the poles, so the last Ice Age is now....
Regan was right; what goes on at the top trickles down to the lowest. We read that the CIA has funded and armed rebel groups that engage in...
So nothing related to since the ice age .. whenever they currently believe that was "We have been astonished at the sheer number of objects we...