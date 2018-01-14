Barry Diller
Fake news experts at CNN say Russian discontent with President Vladimir Putin is "bubbling up." Before I make short work of the biggest liars in journalism, I'd like to express just how pitiful the globalist media assault on Russia and Putin has become. And, what waste of resources and potential stands behind them.
"Every man has his price, or a guy like me couldn't exist." - Howard Hughes
Anyone who really wants the truth about the west-east crevasse that's cracked the world apart need do is observe with the scantest clarity. On Putin and his being responsible for everything from the JFK assassination to eczema, one Google search for "Putin + Daily Beast" reveals the psycho-level propaganda inventions. Looking just beneath the surface of the tabloid's mucky skim, it's not surprise editor-in-chief John Avlon, is a political commentator CNN. And a little lower down the drainpipe of the Daily Beast cesspool we find Michael Weiss, the convenient tool of top Putin-hater Mikael Khodorkovsky (again). But all the Putin venom you'll find at the Daily Beast and other mainstream media is dictated by the western oligarchs. Now let's follow legendary billionaire Howard Hughes' slogan to find out more about who's making the big payoffs.
"The general tendency of things throughout the world is to render mediocrity the ascendant power among mankind." - John Stuart Mill
Billionaire Barry Diller is the man behind the garbage coming out of the Daily Beast, while at the same time being on the Council of Foreign Relations? See Donald Jeffries' book Hidden History for more on the CFR and American "blue bloods" running things throughout the decades. As for Diller, he's supposedly one of the top three Hollywood "Gay Power Brokers" - known as the "Velvet Mafia." The rest is too long and burdening to type out here. Bohemian Grove, the so-called Elite Eight meetups (Forbes
), the Hillary Clinton support mafia, and on, and on, and on. So, let me close the case on The Daily Beast and Putin/Russia hate there. The short take on Diller and the rest of the controlling western technocrats and oligarchs is this. If the public relied on guilt by association and bloody hands, then Diller, Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch, Jeff Bezos, the boys at Google, and a cadre of bona fide liberal world order denizens. CNN though, as a part of this bigger cabal of anti-human reptiles, is a bit harder to lay out for you.
"If you see oppression of the poor, and justice and righteousness trampled in a country, do not be astounded." - King Solomon
CNN, originally built up by the "Mouth of the South", genius yachtsman Ted Turner, is now owned by the huge conglomerate Time Warner. If we look at the executives who stand behind at Time though, all we see are typical greedy robber barons. To see the men and women pulling the wires at the network one has to go to NASDAQ
and find out who's got their money in the media giant. As is the case in most of this new economic warfare being waged on the world, CEO's like billionaire Jeffrey Bewkes are just front men, captains in a media mafia more diabolical than Al Capone could imagine. So, if Bewkes is not the beneficiary of Russia and Putin bashing, then who is? Following the same link I provided you see the so-called "institutional equities" own more than three fourths of Time Warner stock, and several notorious names own almost all of that. Vangaurd Group (Rothschilds), Blackrock (See Fink-Clinton connection, and Rockefeller investments in PNC Capital), State Street Corporation (observe top investments in Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Google's Alphabet offshoot), Dodge & Cox (again, see investments in MS, Alphabet, Amazon, etc), and Massachusetts Financial Services (Sun Life Financial - Royal Bank of Canada - and royals period) own almost 80% of Time Warner. Dedicated readers are with me, I know. The control panel to this ongoing dog and pony show on TV, radio, and in the papers is produced by a relatively small few elites.
"When small men attempt great enterprises, they always end by reducing them to the level of their mediocrity." - Napoleon Bonaparte
And now to bring you full circle. The author of the CNN piece telling of Alex Nevalny (blogger versus Putin) fart bubbles oozing to the surface in Mother Russia was Vitali Shkliarov, Ph.D., who's a senior advisor to Ksenia Sobchak, a candidate running against Vladimir Putin in the 2018 Russian presidential election. Predictably, if you follow his Twitter feed you'll very quickly find the Putin haters and Khodorkovsky minions from Daily Beast. Anna Nemtsova's story
about the Bernie Sanders "smooth operator" down with the Sobchak campaign in enough to make any loyal Russian sick to his or her stomach. I can't help but ask the billion and trillionaires, the Rothschilds and the Dillers; "Is this the best you can do?" Are these bottom feeders the best the liberal world order can summon to defeat Vladimir Putin and us Kremlin Trolls? What a waste of much needed money and potential. What a waste of humanity.