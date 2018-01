The so-called "Resistance", the think tank-generated campaign to continue the authentic grassroots energy from the Bernie Sanders campaign and artificially harness it to oppose Donald Trump, is bullshit. It always has been bullshit. It always will be bullshit.The leaders of the "Resistance" do not oppose Donald Trump. They are Donald Trump dressed in drag.As we discussed previously, the US intelligence community has been aggressively demanding that congress reauthorize its Orwellian Section 702 surveillance powers, and the president has been echoing those demands. House Democrats could have forced an amendment called the USA RIGHTS Act to abridge this administration's ability to spy on US citizens, but they did not . This same president who Democratic representatives like Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell have been loudly claiming is a treasonous Russian agent has been granted uninhibited surveillance powers by both Schiff and Swalwell, as well as House opposition leader Nancy Pelosi.This is a continuation of a standard trend in which "Resistance" leaders publicly claim that Trump is a traitor, an aspiring autocrat, a secret Nazi, dangerously incompetent and mentally ill,like when they let the continued authorization of his unconstitutional AUMF war powers sail through unnoticed a few months ago. Their words say one thing, their actions say another.or providing any real inertia to the actual threats this administration poses in any meaningful way, and get everyone applauding "Yes, I agree! Not that!" It's not for anything, it's just anti-something that the Democratic base is inherently opposed to anyway. It's a fake plastic toy they give rank-and-file Democrats to play with so they're too preoccupied to reach for something real, like healthcare, peace, or justice.Anti-Trumpism has never been about opposing Trump. It's about killing off what remains of the true left in America by bullying them into falling in line with the establishment and accusing them of supporting an evil Nazi traitor if they don't.No, when it comes to actual policies that actually matter, Trump and those who McResist him are playing for the same exact team. Same expansion of the US war machine, same expansion of unaccountable Orwellian surveillance networks, same increasing government opacity and persecution of whistleblowers, same increasingly militarized police state, same soul-crushing Walmart economy, same subversion of anything resembling democracy, same oligarchy, same agenda. Same play, different masks.The two parties are both lying to you and the entire show is fake. US politics is a WWE performance with the audience deeply invested in the outcome of the match, each side of the stadium screaming for their favorite wrestler when the only determining factor is what will make Vince McMahon the most money. It's all a fake spectacle, and it's designed to screw you over.Ignore their words and watch their actions, and oppose everyone who's on the side of the machine.