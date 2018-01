© Stringer/AFP/Getty Images



The protests that roiled Iran over the past two weeks had little to do with the United States or its foreign policy. Despite concerted efforts on the part of the Trump administration to portray the movement as a repudiation of President Barack Obama's approach to the regime in Tehran, the unrest in Iranian cities and towns appears to be an organic uprising, the leaders of which would doubtlessly take umbrage at the idea that they were galvanized by the United States.The protests have, nevertheless, cast a spotlight on the Trump administration's foreign policy. Specifically, they have helped dispel a myth that President Donald Trump entirely ignores human rights in the pursuit of a realist, America-first agenda. His true approach is even more harmful to U.S. credibility. In the case of Iran, the administration has put out a slew of tweets and statements in support of the protestors' quest for political reforms, underlining Trump's selective approach to pressing for rights that other presidents, both Democrats and Republicans, described as universal.Far from empowering the Iranian protestors, the Trump administration's bald-faced hypocrisy rings hollow and plays into the hands of Iranian hardliners.Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been the most explicit in explaining how human rights under Trump take a backseat. He surprised State Department employees in May 2017 by distinguishing American interests from values, going on to say that an emphasis on values "creates obstacles to our ability to advance our national security interests, our economic interests."These were the words of a former oil tycoon accustomed to putting the bottom line above all else. But the White House's foreign policy record soon began to show that they applied across the administration. Trump's first overseas trip took him to Saudi Arabia, where, rather than offer words of support for freedom of expression and gender equality, for example, he spoke of "shared interests and values" between Washington and Jeddah.To be sure, the allure of petroleum reserves blinded other American presidents, who otherwise championed human rights, but this wasn't about oil for Trump. He ignored human rights in his dealings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to the White House, heartily congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his consolidation of power, joined in on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's denigration of the press, and of course, has never once criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's disdain for human rights, at one point turning the question around by asking : "You think our country's so innocent?"Were that the full story, the Trump foreign policy could be neatly characterized as realpolitik, putting interests ahead of values. It would be atypical of modern American presidents, but certainly not of leaders over the longer arc of history.What makes this administration's approach different - and especially counterproductive - is the fact that human rights purportedly are among its top priorities in a handful of countries: Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, and, as we've heard in recent weeks, Iran.To listen to the Trump administration describe it, citizens of these countries yearn to be free, and the policy of the United States is to support those aspirations, including with the potential use of military force in some cases. It just so happens that the targets of the administration's human rights push are all among its political nemeses, for reasons ranging from domestic politics in the case of Cuba to legitimate national security threats in the case of North Korea.The trouble is that America's adversaries - as well as its brave citizens agitating for change - can see through this as easily as Americans can. Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the wake of the Trump administration's statements, predictably blamed the protests on foreign agitators. More tellingly, Mohammed Khatami, a moderate cleric and former Iranian president who has advocated for economic reform, earlier this month accused the United States of taking advantage of the unrest for its own ends - just as the State Department memo recommended.Meanwhile, the Iranian people have greeted America's rhetorical support with, at best, collective shrug. Their reaction almost certainly owes to their interest in not being cast as foreign-backed. But presumably, too, the administration's support is tainted by the naked opportunism driving its human rights agenda.The Iranian protests cast this hypocrisy in stark relief.