© Reuters



analysts told RT.Just days before the New Year,He warned that "oppressive regimes" do not "endure forever," adding thatHis comments, which came amid mass protests that have swept the Islamic Republic since December 28, provoked angry reaction in Tehran.Rouhani's sentiments are likely to be shared by most Iranians, analysts told RT. They added thatdue to his previous statements, as well as Washington's general attitude towards the Islamic Republic.The Iranian public, including those protesting in the streets, see the US and Trump personally in a very negative light, and don't believe Washington would truly defend their interests, Ahmed Al-Burai, a lecturer at Aydin University in Istanbul, said.Al-Burai explained that the Iranians distrust Trump because of his administration's stance on the 2015 international agreement on the Iranian nuclear program. Trump repeatedly called it a "terrible deal" and even refused to re-certify Iran's compliance with the agreement in October 2016, deferring the matter to Congress instead.as a result of US policies in the Middle East, which have already caused war and devastation in Iraq, as well as destabilizing neighboring Syria.[particularly] in Iran, [both] among the politicians and the people on the [streets] because they have already experienced what the US has had [in store] for the Middle East," Al-Burai told RT.Another key factor precluding Trump from influencing the public mood in Iran to any significant extent isRiyadh was, in fact, the destination for the current US president's first foreign trip in May 2017, during which he sealed a mammoth arms deal with the Kingdom worth $350 billion over 10 years, with some $110 billion to take effect immediately.by recognizing Jerusalem as the state's capital. The move provoked outrage throughout the Muslim world, and even Washington's closest allies hesitated to support it.Iranians understand that the US is not interested in any long-term development projects for Iran or even in "empowering any political opposition on the ground," Al-Burai said. Instead, Washington is pursuing its own interests as well as those of its regional allies, Saudi Arabia and Israel, which means that any US move would eventually be harmful for the Islamic Republic.Al-Burai's words were echoed by Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm, a political analyst who told RT that "what they [the US] are looking for isAll of the statements that Washington is making supposedly in support of the protesters are, in fact, aimed at "politicizing unrest" in Iran and "delegitimizing the Iranian policies on the international scene in favor of the US," he added.Ultimately, the US goal remains the same: it seeks to gain concessions from Tehran over its nuclear and missile programs toKhoshcheshm explained.In his attempt to exploit the situation in the Islamic Republic, the US president ultimately fails to understand the true nature of the protests, or to see the forces that could be behind them, the analysts warn.The US knows that it cannot topple the Iranian government with protests that are incomparably smaller than the riots that engulfed Iran following the 2009 presidential elections, Khoshcheshm said. He added thatMeanwhile, Al-Burai explained that the"The middle class, who took to the streets, are asking for more economic reforms, asking for more jobs and employment, [for] better standards of living," he said, adding that the demonstrators are essentially not interested in any escalation or political unrest that Trump hopes so much to see in Iran.He also pointed out that the political force behind the protests could be far from what the US president expects. In his tweets, Trump repeatedly said that Iranians "are fed up with corruption" and are "hungry... for freedom," which would imply a sort of western-style freedom.However, it may actually turn out that the protests are driven by Iran's hardliners and Islamic conservatives, who are challenging the presidency of Rouhani, who is considered a "moderate" politician in the Islamic Republic.The Iranian city of Mashhad is one of the places where the protests initially started. Al-Burai explained that it is actually a "stronghold of Rouhani's major competitor" at the last presidential elections, Ebrahim Raisi. Raisi is the son-in-law of the Mashhad Friday prayer leader and Grand Imam of Imam Reza shrine, Ahmad Alamolhoda.The politician also enjoys the support of the Iranian conservative circles. He advocates gender segregation and even sees sanctions imposed against Iran as a sort of opportunity. Notably, fighting corruption and creating jobs were his major election promises during the last presidential campaign.In the meantime,