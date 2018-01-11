Putin
Russia has never interfered in US internal affairs and is not planning to do so, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. He added that it is the US that "interferes everywhere" and should expect reciprocal action.

No country would tolerate foreign interference in its internal affairs, Putin said, as he spoke at a meeting with the Russian media. He also said it is "absolutely wrong" that the US "constantly engages[in those sorts of activities] and makes attempts [to influence other countries' internal political situations], believing that it is normal."

Concerning Russia's relations with the US, Putin said that the situation depends on the US side to a significant extent. Moscow "has been long ready for rapprochement" with Washington, he said, adding that the US has to find enough "will, courage and common sense" to understand that improving relations would serve the interests of both sides. "Until then, relations would only deteriorate further," the president said.