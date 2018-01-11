© Sputnik

Russia has never interfered in US internal affairs and is not planning to do so, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. He added that it is the US that "interferes everywhere" and should expect reciprocal action., Putin said, as he spoke at a meeting with the Russian media. He also said it is "absolutely wrong" that the US "constantly engages[in those sorts of activities] and makes attempts [to influence other countries' internal political situations], believing that it is normal."Concerning Russia's relations with the US, Putin said that the situation depends on the US side to a significant extent."Until then, relations would only deteriorate further," the president said.