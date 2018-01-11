© Global Look Press

Terrorists have acquired advanced drone technologies and are now capable of launching attacks all over the world, the Russian Defense Ministry has warned, following an assault on Russian bases in Syria.He went on to say that the technical assessment of the combat drones used in the January 6 attack showed "emergence of a real threat of the UAV use for terrorist purposes anywhere in the world." The major general also called on the international community to "take relevant measures to combat" this danger.The military official again drew attention to the fact that precise target coordinates as well as fine adjustments to flight configurations were needed for such tactics to be effective. He also pointed out that the coordinates used by the drones in the Syrian attack were much more precise than those that could be obtained from open access resources such as the internet.Components used in the drones that attacked the Russian bases could indeed be purchased separately on the open market. However, assembling such a drone requires "a large amount of time and specific expertise," including special training, scientific knowledge and practical experience of building similar devices, Novikov said, adding that the drones had likely undergone flight trials.Russian military sites in Syria were targeted by two major attacks in the past two weeks, one on New Year's Eve and another on January 6. The first assault, which reportedly involved an infiltration squad with mortars, resulted in two Russian service members being killed and reported damage to warplanes at Khmeimim Airbase. The second attack was far less efficient, thanks to the electronic warfare and anti-aircraft defenses of the two sites.