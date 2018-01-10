Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has demanded that Russia and Iran put pressure on the Syrian Army to stop its offensive against terrorist forces in jihadist-held Idlib province claiming that its in violation of the de-escalation deal.Çavuşoğlu said today.The call comes as the Syrian Army continues liberating large swathes of the province from Turkish-backed proxy jihadist forces.The province was overrun by a large scale offensive by a coalition of jihadist forces who mobilized in Turkey and launched their attack in early 2015. The resulting invasion from Turkish-backed proxies was spearheaded by the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front and saw the coalition take the entirety of the province with the exception of the Shi'ite towns of Fua and Kefraya.