Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has demanded that Russia and Iran put pressure on the Syrian Army to stop its offensive against terrorist forces in jihadist-held Idlib province claiming that its in violation of the de-escalation deal.

"Russia and Iran must stop the Syrian regime. They should realize their duties as guarantor countries," Çavuşoğlu said today.

The call comes as the Syrian Army continues liberating large swathes of the province from Turkish-backed proxy jihadist forces.

The province was overrun by a large scale offensive by a coalition of jihadist forces who mobilized in Turkey and launched their attack in early 2015. The resulting invasion from Turkish-backed proxies was spearheaded by the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front and saw the coalition take the entirety of the province with the exception of the Shi'ite towns of Fua and Kefraya.