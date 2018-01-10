Puppet Masters
GotNews.com founder Charles C. Johnson: Why Steve Bannon had to go from Breitbart
Tue, 09 Jan 2018
stepped down from Breitbart News network after revelations in Michael Wolff's salacious new book sparked a feud between him and President Trump. It is with great pain that I write this, but Steve Bannon simply had to go.
First of all, Michael Wolff is telling the truth. I have known Steve Bannon since 2010. Michael Wolff is telling the truth about what Bannon said regarding Don Trump Jr. I know this is true because everything Bannon is quoted as saying to Wolff he also said to me when I met with him at his Embassy, first in August and again in September. At that meeting, Bannon obsessed about money laundering, Jared Kushner, and Donald Trump Jr. I said that I was under Senate investigation for a fake Russian involvement story, and that the claims of treason were absurd. The conversation then moved on. Of course Bannon bizarrely claims he fired me from Breitbart, but the records show I quit when he (and editor-at-large Joel Pollak) didn't want to break news anymore, content to be a talk radio of the internet and scrape others' content.
Bannon and I have had a complicated relationship. He once threatened to "shit down my neck" with donors like Rebekah Mercer, but I've helped him over the years. We used to speak every day, and he once described me as his mentee. I went and had my own career, and put some of my Breitbart News checks into this new thing called bitcoin. Turns out I made the right decision.
Like with Trump's win, Bannon takes credit for others' work. I paid for - and organized - several of the Clinton accusers to appear at the second debate, but Bannon took the credit despite initially opposing bringing the women. Bannon doesn't do his homework and isn't interested in research efforts paid for by the Establishment. It was the Establishment, not the left, that did the grab 'em by the pussy tape. It was the Establishment, not the left, that placed a fake story against Roy Moore in the Washington Post.
Bannon isn't interested in the news the base wants. He called any inquiry into Barack Obama's faux past "bitherism," even going so far as to dismiss legitimate scoops given to him on a silver plate by yours truly and Malik Obama. He implausibly claimed that never-before-seen video of Obama in Kenya was fake. It wasn't.
Bannon leaks all the time. I know he leaked from the White House because he leaked to me and you better believe I will testify if asked.
Bannon doesn't keep his promises. Bannon promised a lot of people jobs. He delivered none of them. I introduced him to billionaires and world-class scientists. He let them down with delays or dropping the ball.
Bannon isn't loyal. I offered to fund a lawsuit against Twitter for Milo Yiannopoulos - only to have Milo and Steve trash me. ("Charles is PR poison," Yiannopoulos wrote in his now-leaked emails. "Charles is well intentioned - but he is wack," Bannon responded.) Bannon promised me that he would go after the tech companies. He didn't.
It's time for a different direction at Breitbart.com. Until then, Michael Cernovich, Jack Posobiec, and I are continuing Andrew Breitbart's legacy by breaking news and breaking rules. When was the last time Breitbart News broke a story? Hopefully, Breitbart's new leadership changes course and lets its journalists use their talents in the spirit of the site's founder.
Stay tuned for more.
Comment: One thing that seems to be becoming more and more obvious in the recent feud between Trump and Bannon is that Bannon is a very dodgy character. Not that we didn't know that before, but with more and more coming to light in recent weeks, the extent of his dodginess seems to have no limit. See also: