Today, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon stepped down from Breitbart News network after revelations in Michael Wolff's salacious new book sparked a feud between him and President Trump. It is with great pain that I write this, but Steve Bannon simply had to go.First of all,. I have known Steve Bannon since 2010. Michael Wolff is telling the truth about what Bannon said regarding Don Trump Jr.The conversation then moved on. Of course Bannon bizarrely claims he fired me from Breitbart, but the records show I quit when he (and editor-at-large Joel Pollak) didn't want to break news anymore, content to be a talk radio of the internet and scrape others' content.Bannon and I have had a complicated relationship. He once threatened to "shit down my neck" with donors like Rebekah Mercer, but I've helped him over the years. We used to speak every day, and he once described me as his mentee. I went and had my own career, and put some of my Breitbart News checks into this new thing called bitcoin. Turns out I made the right decision.Bannon isn't interested in the news the base wants. He called any inquiry into Barack Obama's faux past "bitherism," even going so far as to dismiss legitimate scoops given to him on a silver plate by yours truly and Malik Obama. He implausibly claimed that never-before-seen video of Obama in Kenya was fake. It wasn't.. Bannon promised a lot of people jobs. He delivered none of them. I introduced him to billionaires and world-class scientists. He let them down with delays or dropping the ball.. I offered to fund a lawsuit against Twitter for Milo Yiannopoulos - only to have Milo and Steve trash me. ("Charles is PR poison," Yiannopoulos wrote in his now-leaked emails. "Charles is well intentioned - but he is wack," Bannon responded.) Bannon promised me that he would go after the tech companies. He didn't.It's time for a different direction at Breitbart.com. Until then, Michael Cernovich, Jack Posobiec, and I are continuing Andrew Breitbart's legacy by breaking news and breaking rules. When was the last time Breitbart News broke a story? Hopefully, Breitbart's new leadership changes course and lets its journalists use their talents in the spirit of the site's founder.Stay tuned for more.