Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon will step down from his role on Tuesday, according to reports citing the company's CEO.The Breitbart News Network confirmed the resignation Tuesday."I'm proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform," Bannon said.Bannon, former White House chief strategist under President Donald Trump, had recently come under fire from defenders of the president for comments made in a salacious tell-all book released this month.Bannon has since apologized and walked back that statement, but not before Trump disavowed his former top adviser.Breitbart CEO Larry Solov called Bannon, who had been executive chair since 2012, "a valued part of our legacy" on Tuesday. "We will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish," he added.