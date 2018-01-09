An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter
© REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli airforce pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel December 29, 2016..
Syria's air defense forces thwarted three Israeli missile attacks on targets near Damascus, the country's General Command of the Army and the Armed Forces said in a statement on January 9.

The military said that at 2:40 local time Israeli warplanes launched few missiles at targets near Damascus from the Lebanese airspace. The missiles were intercepted and one Israeli warplane was targeted by air defense forces.

At 4:00 local time, two surface-to-surface missiles were launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. They were also intercepted.

At 4:15 local time, Israeli forces launched 4 other missiles from the Golan Heights. One missile was intercepted and the others hit a target causing damage to positions of Syrian forces.

According to the statement, the Israeli actions were aimed at supporting militants operations in the Eastern Ghouta region near Damascus and to counter the victories achieved by the Syrian Army in Idlib province.

The statement provided no info about the alleged casualties among Syrian military servicemen.

The Israeli authorities have not commented on this report yet.