In the capital of the Syrian Islamists, the city of Idlib, a very powerful explosion took place yesterday with local activists report about two dozen killed and over 30 wounded as a result of the terrorist attack, as reported by FRN yesterday.This comes as it has been revealed that Syrian spies are also in other Islamist-held settlements of Idlib province. Full details can be read here In the capital of the Syrian Islamists, the city of Idlib, a very powerful explosion has just taken place.Caucasus militants, mostly from the North Caucasus that are wanted in the Russian Federation, have been killed. A reminder that the province of Idlib is under the control of the Syrian Al-Qaeda.The attack partially destroyed a 6-storey building.Work continues on the removal of bodies from the rubble.