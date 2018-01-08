Massive explosion in Idlib

Massive explosion in Idlib, Syria
In the capital of the Syrian Islamists, the city of Idlib, a very powerful explosion took place yesterday with local activists report about two dozen killed and over 30 wounded as a result of the terrorist attack, as reported by FRN yesterday.

However, since the last FRN report, it has been revealed that the Syrian intelligence was responsible for the attack that killed and wounded dozens of terrorists, according to Syrian reports.

Caucasus militants, mostly from the North Caucasus that are wanted in the Russian Federation, have been killed.

The attack partially destroyed a 6-storey building. It is reported that, in addition to militants, many civilians also died. Work continues on the removal of bodies from the rubble.

According to preliminary data, the number of dead and wounded exceeds 100 people.