Donald Trump has taken time from his busy holiday schedule to wish millions of Americans - including his "enemies" and "haters," as well as "fake news" outlets, a happy and healthy New Year.To illustrate the achievements of his first year in office, Trump attached a video recap showing him meeting world leaders and tackling the domestic and international problems he identified when assuming office.Wishing his detractors all the best for the New Year has become somewhat of a tradition for the Republican billionaire president."I'd like to wish all of my friends - and even my many enemies - a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," Trump tweeted in 2013."Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought meLove!" he said in 2016, right after securing the presidency