US seizure of Russian diplomatic property 'inadmissible'

Moscow is ready to "build bridges" with Washington despite the new US national security strategy, which designates Russia as a threat to US security, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.... we will probably continue scrutinizing all the words and expressions mentioned there, our magnifying lens in hand.Regrettable in the context of the Russia-US relations.he said in an interview with RTVi on Friday.The 68-page document , unveiled by US President Donald Trump earlier this month, lays out the four "pillars" of US national security as protecting the homeland, promoting US prosperity, preserving "peace through strength," and advancing US influence. Among the main challengers to America's global power, the strategy names "revisionist powers, such as China and Russia," that seek to "shape a world antithetical to US values and interest."Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Washington's new national security strategy is "aggressive." Both the US and NATO have been "accelerating build-up of infrastructure in Europe," he added."[The strategy] has some positive moments, particularly those regarding cooperation with Russia in fields corresponding to the US interests," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in December. "Moscow is also seeking cooperation with the United States in areas which are beneficial for us, and depending on how far our US counterparts are ready to go," he added "Based on the content of the conversations between the Russian president and his US counterpart, I've made a conclusion for myself that Donald Trump has not given up the idea to repair [ties] or come to an understanding with Russia," Antonov, who previously served as deputy defense and foreign minister, said.A diplomatic row between Russia and the US escalated in late August when the US State Department ordered the closure of Russia's Consulate-General in San Francisco, a trade mission in Washington, and a consular annex in New York City. The move came in response to Moscow ordering the US to reduce its diplomatic personnel in Russia. The FBI later conducted searches at Russian diplomatic compounds in the US. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the move "meaningless clownery."We believe that the US administration's measures regarding the Russian diplomatic property are inadmissible. We reject this approach to the Russian property. I can say for sure that we have fought and will continue fighting for the return of those buildings, which at present remain illegally seized by the US authorities, and, among other things, we will insist on the resumption of work of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco."The ambassador said he had requested to visit the consulate premises "to see what is going on there."When asked whether Russia planned to bring the issue to a US court, Antonov replied:Asked to comment on the soured relations with members of Congress, Antonov replied that US lawmakers refuse to hold any meetings with their Russian colleagues."But, again, that's not a question I can really answer.We have discussed the need, the possibility, the prospect of restoring inter-parliamentary ties," Antonov said.