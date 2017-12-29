trump drudge
Matt Drudge, founder of the highly influential Drudge Report touted President Trump's approval numbers Thursday citing a Rasmussen Poll.

Matt Drudge fairly compared Trump's approval ratings to Obama's ratings at the same exact date in the first year of his presidency and pointed out they are identical.

In a very rare tweet, Matt Drudge said, "Rasmussen Poll shows Trump at 46% APPROVE this morning, with 53% DISAPPROVE... What about Obama at same exact date first year in presidency?? 46% APPROVE, 53% DISAPPROVE!" (screenshot below because Matt Drudge deletes his tweets after a couple days):


drudge tweet
The fake news media loves to beat up on President Trump. In fact a Pew Research study found that only 5% of the mainstream media coverage about Trump is positive.

President Trump's approval rating is the exact same as Obama's was this far into his first year of presidency and Obama had the media sycophants slobbering all over him showering him with positive coverage.

Fake News Newsweek ran a headline last week, 'TRUMP'S APPROVAL RATING IS LOWER THAN ANY OTHER PRESIDENT AT THE END OF HIS FIRST YEAR'

Only to begrudgingly run another headline Thursday, 'TRUMP APPROVAL RATING SAME AS OBAMA AFTER FIRST YEAR, AT LEAST ACCORDING TO ONE POLL'

Americans are optimistic for the first time in 8 years. The economy is turning around thanks to President Trump cutting regulation and taxes.

Retailers are reporting record holiday sales this season of $598 billion as of Christmas Eve, fueled by confidence in the pro-business, pro-jobs economic polices of President Donald Trump of cutting Obama-era regulations and enacting major tax cuts and reforms. Yet media reports by CBS, AP and the Wall Street Journal all failed to mention President Trump in their reports on the record sales.

Imagine if we had a fair media; Trump's approval rating would be through the roof.