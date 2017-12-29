The American people responded to the Trump-hating liberals by not watching the Kennedy Center Honors broadcast.
CBS' broadcast of Kennedy Center Honors clocked its lowest ratings result in people-meter history, dating back to 1987. The Tuesday 9-11 PM broadcast fumbled 28% of last year's 8.620 million total viewers, to 6.169 million. The demo dive: 30% from last year's 1.0 rating to 0.7. The 2006 telecast ran on the same Tuesday, December 27, though the extra day between the broadcast and Christmas might have benefited last year's broadcast by separating it further from holiday distractions and travel"...USA Today's headline about the ceremony reflected the sentiment of the honorees at the time.
No Trumps, no problems at 2017 Kennedy Center Honors
The President's Box at the Kennedy Center Opera House was heavy on the stars but light on the presidents Sunday night, as the 40th annual honors ceremony went without its customary appearance by the White House occupant.
But the show, honoring dancer Carmen de Lavallade, singers Gloria Estefan and Lionel Richie, rapper LL Cool J and TV writer/producer Norman Lear, went off without a hitch.
Guests seemed unfazed by the missing first family, whom the White House announced in August would cancel the traditional reception at 1600 Pennsylvania and skip the ceremony after Lear and de Lavallade said they would boycott the presidential meet-and-greet.
"I'm thankful he chose not to come," Estefan said on the red carpet of the president's decision. "All it does is overshadow the accomplishments of people who spent a lifetime trying to do something."...
NPR reported in August when the announcement was made that Trump would not attend.
"First Lady Melania Trump, along with her husband President Donald J. Trump, extend their sincerest congratulations and well wishes to all of this year's award recipients for their many accomplishments," said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement.The Kennedy Center posted a statement in August about Trump's boycott.
The decision to skip the honors, scheduled for Dec. 3, is a notable one. It will be just the fourth time in the event's 40 years that a president will miss it.
President Bill Clinton skipped in 1994 because he was headed to Budapest, Hungary, as the New York Times reports, President George H.W. Bush missed 1989 because of a summit in Malta, and Jimmy Carter skipped in 1979 because of the Iran hostage crisis.
"The President and First Lady have decided not to participate in this year's activities to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction," Sanders said.
It is a shame that liberals poison everything with politics.
here's a Don number for the snowfakes and flakes...[Link]