© Paul Gypteau / AFP



Moscow and Ankara have signed a $2.5-billion credit agreement on the purchase of S-400 air defense missile systems from Russia, according to Turkish media. The move previously caused concern of Turkey's NATO partners.Earlier this week, Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said the two countries sorted out the remaining details behind the deal.The S-400 anti-missile system is designed to shoot down aircraft at a range of up to 400km and ballistic missiles up to 60km away, while engaging 36 targets simultaneously. Those ranges put the S-400 ahead of the US Patriot system, which "supports only one interceptor missile with a range of 96km," National Interest reported , describing the S-400 as a "game changer" in the Middle East.NATO says that the systems are incompatible with the bloc's defenses.In September, Washington pulled out of a $1.2-million arms deal for Erdogan's security guards. The Turkish leader slammed the move, accusing the US of arming terrorists, referring to the US delivering arms to Syrian Kurdish militias which Ankara sees as terrorists. Washington vowed to stop providing weapons to the militias in early December.