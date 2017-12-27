© Getty Images/KJN

Police Training and Brutality

Walls and 'Security'

Immigration

Solidarity Struggles

while fleeing a confrontation in Ferguson, Missouri. The teenager was then left to bleed out in the street. The police officer, who claimed that he feared for his life, was acquitted.while fleeing a checkpoint in Ramallah. He was with a group of other youths who were allegedly throwing stones at an Israeli military vehicle. When the windshield broke, the soldiers exited the vehicle in their gear, fired several shots, then walked up to Mohammed, who was bleeding out on the ground, and proceeded to kick the dying boy. The soldier, who claimed that he feared for his life, was acquitted.The United States and Israel are not an unlikely couple in their provocative union. Coming from similar beginnings, they have allied themselves in the fight to maintain their national aspirations to uphold racism, classism and colonialism/neocolonialism.The most apparent manifestation of this isIn 2013, Israeli Deputy Minister of Defense Eli Ben-Dahan said: "[Palestinians] are beasts, they are not human." Racist ideologies within Israel's criminal justice system and military are transferred onto third parties such as the United States. This transfer takes place via the U.S. military, police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) training.Beginning less than a year after 9/11, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee's Project Interchange and the Jewish Institute for National Security AffairsU.S. police, ICE officials, border agents and FBI personnel wouldby the Israeli Army, Border Patrol, national police and secret service.Along with tactical training, their shared ideologies of militarism, brutality and racism are exchanged.This can be seen not only through their policing practices, but the attitude towards national security and immigration. During these trips, U.S. officials visit Israeli checkpoints in the occupied Palestinian territories, prisons and airports.in a mutual effort to secure the U.S. monopoly of power in the Middle East. The United States provides Israel with US$3.8 billion a year. The majority of those funds are funneled straight into military expenditures: to purchase tanks, guns, ammunition and the exact same tear gas that was used against the protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, and which is also used against the Indigenous people of Palestine.When U.S. ICE officials and border agents train in Israel, they visit Israeli checkpoints in occupied territories as well as the Apartheid Wall that divides historic Palestinian territories and annexes others. On January 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted his approval of Trump's Mexico-U.S. border-wall proposal: "President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel's southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea."Not only that, but- an Israeli "defense electronics company" - has already been operating on the Mexican border, while further developing security experiments in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.Yisrael Katz, a leading figure in the Israeli right-wing Likud party who heads both ministries for transportation, intelligence and atomic energy, posted on Facebook:This language clones that of the United States' right-wing party, specifically comments made by Trump in his joint address to Congress on February 28:Solidarity campaigns for the Palestinian people have surfaced around the globe, and it is no surprise thatDaniela Gonzalez Lopez, the international coordinator with the People's Human Rights Observatory and organizer for the International Caravan Against Walls - which organizes grassroots activist groups from Latin America, Palestine and the United States "with the aim of building common strategies against U.S. military intervention" - was recently interviewed by teleSUR.She drew connections between settler colonialism and the occupying forces, which for Mexicans and Palestinians alike repress their right to freedom of movement, making Indigenous and historic land inaccessible to the original inhabitants:As stated in their manifesto: "Israel is an apartheid state with over 50 laws on the books that sanction discrimination against the Palestinian people. Palestinian homes and land are routinely bulldozed to make way for illegal Israeli settlements. Israeli soldiers also regularly arrest and detain Palestinians as young as four years old without due process. Every day, Palestinians are forced to walk through military checkpoints along the U.S.-funded Apartheid Wall."The toxic U.S.-Israel relationship has profound consequences that affect all Americans, especially those already socio-economically disadvantaged and marginalized.is a Media and Communications student at the University of Washington. She writes commentaries for CounterPunch and other online publications.